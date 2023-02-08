ROCKMART — Sally Echols knows the importance of playing great defense.
It looks like her team has learned that as well.
For the second straight game, the Model Lady Blue Devils used a smothering defense to dominate a Region 7-AA opponent, holding Rockmart to just three points in the first half on the way to a 53-28 win.
After dismantling Gordon Central 56-9 on Friday, Model ran out to an 8-0 lead in the opening minutes of Tuesday’s game at Rockmart and ended the first quarter with an 11-3 lead. However, the Lady Devils turned up the heat in the second quarter, outscoring Rockmart 19-0 to take a commanding 30-3 lead into the halftime break.
“I think we started the game really focused and strong,” Echols said. “Our defense in the first half was really good and allowed us to build a big lead, and we were able to keep that lead even though Rockmart played a really good second half. I was proud of how we settled in and played well together and got a lot of contributions from everyone who played.”
Indeed, all 15 Lady Devils saw action in the game, and 12 of them scored. That depth was a big factor in the game according to Rockmart head coach Andre Clark.
“It’s hard to make up a deficit like that, when Model rotates in so many players like that and it feels like ants swarming at a picnic,” Clark said. “We just don’t have enough depth when they get in transition like that, and I could tell by the second quarter that we didn’t have much left.
“But at the half, our challenge to them was not to quit and to keep fighting and come out and compete every possession,” he added. “The teams that play physical and can run on you, we have a hard time slowing them down. We just got down by too many points early.”
Model (13-9, 8-4) jumped out to an 8-0 lead early, and led 11-3 after a baseline 3-pointer by Sadie Raughton. That was the score at the end of the quarter, but any hope that the Lady Jackets (7-18, 3-9) had of climbing back into the game was taken away by Model’s dominating defense. The Lady Devils held Rockmart scoreless while they made bucket after bucket, culminating with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Rachel Burkhalter to cap a 19-0 run and send Model into the locker room up 30-3.
“Our ball movement was really good tonight, the way we rotated and shared,” Echols said. “I think that first half was some of the best offense we’ve played all season. It’s a result of our girls being focused and improving all season long.”
The lead grew to as many as 30 points in the third quarter, and Rockmart never got closer than 23 points the rest of the way.
Raughton led the balanced Lady Devils attack with 11 points, while Eva Poyner scored eight, Tamiya Ragland had seven and August Betz chipped in six.
For the Lady Jackets, Sky Myers led the team with 17 points, but she didn’t have much help. Only four other players scored, and the second-leading scorer was Emma Hindmon with five points.
Both teams will now await the final regular season results to see their seedings for next week’s region tournament, which will either be hosted at Model or North Murray.