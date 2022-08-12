Friday's 21-0 preseason scrimmage loss to Temple wasn't exactly what the Armuchee Indians were looking for, but that's why teams play exhibitions before the regular season begins is to figure out where they are and where they need to work to get to.
The Indians showed some positives, especially on the defensive side of the ball, but couldn't put together enough consistency on offensive drives as the visiting Tigers were able to punch in one score late in the first half and pull away with two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
The two teams were locked in a defensive battle for much of the first half as each offense was forced to punt multiple times on fourth downs, and the Armuchee defense also came up with a fumble recovery from Hayden Phillips near midfield in the first quarter. The Indians weren't able to capitalize on the turnover, however, as the game remained scoreless at the end of the first.
Temple was able to finally dent the scoreboard late in the first half as they punctuated a long drive with a nine-yard touchdown run from Tristan Vaughn to make it 7-0 following the extra point with 1:21 remaining in the second quarter.
The Tigers carried the momentum over into the second half and had a very successful opening drive of the third quarter with Vaughn once again finding the end zone, this time on an 18-yard touchdown run.
Following a fumble by Armuchee recovered by the Tigers' defense near midfield on the ensuing drive, Temple punched in their third and final score of the night as Cayson McAnallan scampered in from 19 yards out for a touchdown.
Following that sequence, the backups took over and played for the duration of the contest, and each offense put together a drive deep into their opponents' territory before being stopped on a fourth-down attempt.
"I think one positive we can take away from tonight is we played relatively well defensively against a good quarterback and an offense with a lot of great skill players," said Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green. "We didn't do as much as we would've liked when we had the ball, but we also didn't run a lot of things tonight in a scrimmage. We ran some basic stuff that we wanted to make sure we could execute before we get ready for next week."
Armuchee's leading rusher on the night was Easton Jackson as he and quarterback Chandler Desanto carried much of the load in the backfield with Temple's defense playing stout up front and causing disruption in the backfield.
Phillips made several plays from his defensive line spot for the Indians, and Ryland Steen was in on several tackles as well.
Vaughn was the top rusher in the game as he ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries for Temple. JD Penson added 43 yards on the ground, and quarterback Cam Vaughn ran for 34 yards.
The Indians will open the regular season next Friday at home against Gordon Central in a non-region contest. Green said he is looking for his team to show some growth this coming week at practice in order to be ready for that one.
"We started 12 juniors and nine sophomores tonight, and we had several of them play pretty well," said Green. "But we've got to mature very fast because we are so young on both sides of the ball. I know we made so much progress from the spring until now. I told our guys if we can improve like that from this point to looking over the next few weeks, I think we will be alright. We've just got to take care of ourselves and working hard to make progress."