Berry College head women's volleyball coach, Caitlyn Moriarty, released the schedule for the 2022 season. The schedule showcases a full plate of nationally-ranked opponents and a handful of national invitation tournaments.
"Our team has never been in a better place, both physically and culturally, going into a fall season. As always, expectations are high and our fall competition schedule is loaded with nationally-ranked and respected opponents. We open our season in San Antonio facing the defending DIII National Champion, followed by Trinity - another 2021 Final Four team. This is the level of competition our program now needs to sustain our success. We know if we want to improve and be ready for the grind of the Southern Athletic Association schedule, we will need to be prepared and confident. Playing the best in DIII helps in that process. We love to work hard and put in the grunt work—I'm ready for August and excited to see what this new group can accomplish together." stated Coach Moriarty.
The Vikings will open up their season on the road in the Trinity National Invitational hosted in San Antonio, Texas from Sept. 2-3, where they will take on the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Trinity, and the University of Wisconsin- Stout.
From then, Berry will head home where they will host their own national invitation tournament. The Vikings will battle against Averett University, Ohio Northern University, and Covenant College on Sept. 9 and 10.
After this, the Vikings will begin their Southern Athletic Association play at home against Oglethorpe.
From there, they will go back-to-back away games against Centre and Sewanee. After that, the Vikings will travel home for two games against Millsaps, and on Sept 25, the Vikings will have a rematch of the 2021 SAA Championship match against Birmingham-Southern.
Next, Berry will have a five-day break before heading on a three-game away stretch against Rhodes and Hendrix, and Oglethorpe spanning from Sept. 30 through October 5.
Then, the Vikings will have a five-game homestand. On Oct. 7, the Vikings will take on Sewanee. On Oct. 8, they will take on Centre for Alumni Day. On Oct. 12, the Vikings will take on Emory. On Oct. 15, Berry will battle Rhodes, and finally, for senior day on Oct. 16, the Vikings will play Hendrix.
From there, the Vikings will close out their SAA play with two away games on Oct. 21 and 22 where they will take on Millsaps and Birmingham Southern.
The Vikings will then play three games in their third national invitation tournament to close out their season. Berry will take on Washington and Lee University and Emory on Oct. 28, and then play Randolph-Macon College on Oct. 29 to end the regular season.
The reigning SAA Champs will begin their season on September 2 against the reigning national champs, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, and their first home game will be September 9 against Averett University at 4:30 p.m.