All eight Southern Athletic Association volleyball teams will descend on The Cage Center in Mount Berry this weekend with one emerging as champions of the SAA tournament.
Top-seeded Berry will host seven matches over the course of the three-day event, beginning with four quarterfinal matches Friday. Semifinals are set for the evening of Saturday and the championship Sunday afternoon.
SAA regular-season champion Berry heads into the postseason ranked No. 10 in the nation and atop the NCAA Division III Region VI ranking.
Birmingham-Southern is the No. 2 seed and received votes in the latest national poll. The Vikings have won four of the last five SAA tournaments, with the Panthers taking the title in 2020.
Last season, Berry beat Birmingham-Southern 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-14) in the title match at The Cage. This year, the Vikings are 10-1 at home with the lone loss coming to Centre, 3-2, on Oct. 8.
Birmingham-Southern (17-8) and No. 7 seed Millsaps (7-15) meet at noon Friday to officially start the event. The Panthers swept both matchups during the regular season.
The second match of the tournament features No. 3 seed Centre (17-7) and No. 6 seed Hendrix (10-12). The teams split in the regular season, each successfully defending its home gym.
The quarterfinal evening session starts at 5 p.m., with top-seeded Berry (20-4) taking on No. 8 seed Rhodes (9-16). The Vikings posted 3-0 wins in both regular season matches.
No. 4 seed Oglethorpe takes on No. 5 seed Sewanee in the nightcap at 7 p.m. Friday.