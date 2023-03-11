For the first time in a long time, Clint Decker will not be on the sideline for the Armuchee boys basketball team next season.
Decker recently made the decision to step down as head coach after six years in that post, following serving the previous six years as an assistant coach for the Indians.
Armuchee principal Joseph Pethel said that the search for Decker’s replacement will begin immediately as the school expects many interested candidates as they look for the perfect fit.
The RN-T caught up with Decker to talk about his decision to step away from the role and why he felt like it was the right time, among other topics.
RN-T: What went into the decision to step down as head boys basketball coach at Armuchee?
DECKER: I have been a part of the Armuchee boys basketball program for 12 years now, and six as the head coach. There were several factors that played into my decision. However, I would have to say that I just felt that, at this time, it was the best decision for me and my family.
RN-T: What were your lasting memories of your time leading the Indians?
DECKER: When I came to Armuchee, I was able to work alongside Ray Tucker, one of the most successful and respected coaches in Georgia. I feel fortunate that I was able to work under him as an assistant and be able to learn and grow as a coach. I consider coach Tucker to be my mentor, and we still are in regular contact today. Being able to say that I worked for coach, as well as now being able to say he is a close friend, is one of the things I will always appreciate about this job. As far as memories go, there are a couple. First, in the 2014-2015 season, we made the state playoffs, which is the only time Armuchee boys basketball program has made the state playoffs. That was one of my favorite memories. However, I would have to say that my favorite memories are the individual moments that I had with players. The relationships that were formed continue to this day. Getting a call from a former player to tell me they just had a child, or they just started a new job, finished college, or receiving wedding invitations, those are the things I will remember the most. I always preached to our guys that it is “always about the little things, not the big things.” We always said that “if we did the little things, then add them all together, they would turn into the big thing — wins.” The little moments I had with my players over the years are the things that will be the things I remember the most.
RN-T: What do you hope your players and Armuchee fans remember you for?
DECKER: The Armuchee community is a great community. I would not have had this opportunity had it not been for coach Ray Tucker, principal Dr. James Burris and Dr. John Rhodarmer. I will always be grateful for them giving me this opportunity. I have always used the motto, “You will never be wrong if you do what is right.” I have tried to teach and coach by that philosophy. In every decision I made, I always took into account “what is best or right for our players, our school and our community.” I hope my players all know that they will always have an advocate in me, and I hope the community believes they had someone that tried to represent them in a way that would only add value to the school and community.
RN-T: What are your plans for the future now that your time as head coach of Armuchee basketball has come to an end?
DECKER: As a Christian, I believe that God always orders my steps. I know, without a doubt, these past 12 years as boys basketball coach at Armuchee were orchestrated by him. I will continue to go where I feel led, and I am excited about what doors he will open for me as I move forward. As of now, my plans are to remain here at Armuchee and continue to coach the girls volleyball team next season. I would also like to add that I appreciate my family, especially my wife, Hannah, for being my biggest supporter. I could not have done it at all without her support and encouragement. I would also like to conclude that I am thankful for God giving me this opportunity. He is faithful, and, without him, I am nothing.