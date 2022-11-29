The Armuchee Indians showed glimpses of what they could be last year with some strong wins on the schedule but couldn't seem to get over the hump when it came to consistency as injuries and bad breaks played a part in that outcome.
Head coach Clint Decker is looking for the experience returning from that team to lead to the Indians taking a step forward in 2022-23 and having a more competitive squad on the court night in and night out.
While losing a few pieces off last year's team, including leading scorer Malik Drinic, Armuchee returns several players with a good bit of varsity experience as the team prepares to play its first season in Region 7-A Division I after spending the last few years in Region 6-A Public.
Senior Jordan Joyce and sophomore Trenton Cothran are two of the names fans could hear a lot from on the court with several others expected to step up into more significant roles.
Here is some info on the Indians and a short interview with Decker to get you up to speed as the hoops season gets underway:
Team Capsule
Head coach: Clint Decker (sixth season)
Last year's record: 10-14
Starters lost: 2
Key Players: Jordan Joyce (F, Sr.), Trenton Cothran (G, Soph.), Logan Benedict (G, Jr.)
Coach Questions
RN-T: What has been the biggest focus or emphasis for your team in preseason practice and in the early-season games?
DECKER: The biggest focus for us so far this season has been working to build the chemistry needed to operate as a team that can compete night in and night out. We returned four guys with varsity experience and added several guys that have not played since middle school. We have really been working on things that would allow each player to understand their role, and what they can bring to the team. I believe that once our guys develop familiarity with each other that we could have a team this season that we are very proud of.
RN-T: What do you think are some areas of strength for your team right now and what does your team need to improve on going forward to have the kind of success they want to achieve?
DECKER: I feel this may be the longest team we have fielded from top to bottom since I have been here. We return several keys guys from last year that will help anchor our team, but we have also added several football players that have not played since middle school. However, adding these players to our team has increased our overall toughness, and that is something we will have to rely on this season. Once our guys know their roles, understand defensive positioning and rebounding, I believe that our length can cause issues for our opponents. Moving forward, we must develop that chemistry as stated before, but we also have to take care of the ball and make sure that we are taking care of each and every possession.
RN-T: What are the keys or what will your team have to hang its hat on this season to reach its full potential?
DECKER: Once our team understands the advantage they have collectively with their length and athleticism, I feel we can be a really good team. Again, early this preseason we have had to knock rust off, and get guys reacclimated to playing basketball. Plugging those pieces in with what we had returning, we feel we can have a team we will be proud of when the season really matters.
RN-T: Long-term this season, what are the biggest goals or expectations for what this team can accomplish?
DECKER: Each year you want to improve upon the previous season. I take much pride in the fact that since taking over the program here six years ago, we have improved in wins each season. However, our ultimate goal is always to be a state playoff team. In our history, Armuchee has only advanced to the state playoffs one time. That was in 2014. We look at the season as being three seasons. Before Christmas, after Christmas and then the tournament. We want to be playing our best basketball after Christmas and hopefully, be peaking by tournament time. We really like the team we have assembled this season, and we believe we will be playing our best ball when it all matters.