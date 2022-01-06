Berry head cross country coach Paul Deaton, who is celebrating his 30th year as a coach for the Vikings, will be the keynote speaker at the Georgia Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association’s annual awards dinner on Friday night at Rome High’s College and Career Academy.
The event is part of the GATFXCCA’s 2022 Clinic that takes place Friday and Saturday, and includes sessions in which Berry head track coach Luke Syverson and assistant coach Morgan Trocki will serve on panels.
Deaton will speak at 7:15 p.m., talking about “What Georgia Track and Field/Cross County Means To Me” prior to the GATFXCCA’s Coaches of the Year and Hall of Fame presentations.
Deaton was named the Southern Athletic Association’s Men’s Cross Country Coach of the Year as selected by his fellow coaches last fall after he guided the Vikings to the 2021 SAA Championship, the first such title for the men’s team.
A graduate of Berry, where earned All-American honors in the men’s marathon at the 1991 NAIA Outdoor Track National Championships, Deaton began coaching at Berry as an assistant women’s running coach in the fall of 1991, working with Dr. Bob Pearson. He was named the head coach of the men’s cross country and track teams in the fall of 1992, and head coach of the women’s cross country and track team in the fall of 1996.
Deaton led the cross country programs through the transition from NAIA to NCAA Division III. Since then, he has coached more than 30 All-SAA runners in men’s and women’s cross country alone.
He is a founding member of the Go Go Running club locally in Rome and maintains memberships in the Atlanta Track Club, the USTCCCA and the USATF.