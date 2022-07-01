The summer continues to roll on as we inch closer and closer to getting the full local sports schedule going again in late July/early August.
This coming week is the GHSA's official "Dead Week" as each of the high school athletic programs in the state pause their offseason workouts and voluntary practices for the coaches and athletes to get in their last full break before it's full-speed ahead toward the 2022-2023 season. Football, softball, volleyball, cross country and competition cheerleading will all be underway soon as the summer calendar seems to shorten with each passing year.
With that being said, I feel like I'm already behind on the annual Pigskin Preview as well as other content centered around previewing those sports. But as always, we will make it happen.
While we wait for all that stuff to get going to once again fill the local sports pages, I hope my column will suffice to take up a little space. Here are a few topics I thought I would write a little about:
Rome Braves playoff procedures finalized
With the Rome Braves returning to the South Atlantic League this season there were some questions from the team and the fans about what the playoff procedures would be. Minor League Baseball answered those questions within the past couple weeks.
As was the case during the earlier years of the Rome Braves, the South Atlantic League will crown a champion in each division for each half of the schedule. Those top teams from each half in the South and North Divisions will each receive a postseason berth and battle in a best-of-three series with the winners advancing to another best-of-three series for SAL Championship.
The Bowling Green Hot Rods won the South Division crown for the first half while the Aberdeen IronBirds claimed the top spot in the North Division. Those two teams are now locked in to a postseason spot no matter how they do in the second half. Should one (or both) of those teams finish atop the second-half standings, the team with the next highest full-season winning percentage in the division will claim the other postseason berth.
The Rome Braves, who are back in town on Monday to start a two-week, 12-game homestand, finished 5.5 games back of Bowling Green in the first-half standings with a 36-30 record and are currently 3-3 in the second half through Thursday's game at Greenville.
Atlanta ties franchise record with sizzling June
June came to a close on Thursday and with it a record-setting month for the Atlanta Braves. The team went 21-6 to tie the franchise record for most wins in a calendar month.
After an inconsistent first two months of the season, June was exactly what the defending World Series champions needed to gain some confidence back that they are once again a contender to win the whole thing. They are right back in the thick of the NL East race as they went from being 10.5 games behind the Mets on June 1 to being 3.5 games back on July 1.
Continuing the positive news, reinforcements could be on the way as well. While they won't have Ozzie Albies back for a while after his foot injury and the timeline is unknown on the return of closer Kenley Jansen after he was placed on the IL with an irregular heartbeat, reliever Tyler Matzek and outfielder Eddie Rosario have both recently started Minor League rehab assignments. Ronald Acuna Jr. was also back in the lineup on Friday after missing a few days with a foot injury of his own.
Things are looking up for the Braves for sure, and you know Alex Anthopolous will definitely look for ways to improve the team even more at the trade deadline.
What will college sports look like in the future?
It was reported earlier this week that both USC and UCLA had reached an agreement to move into the Big 10 within the next few years. That news comes on the heels of Oklahoma and Texas announcing last summer that they would be moving to the SEC.
My question and concern is where does this major re-shifting of the college sports landscape stop? I know money rules the world, especially in big-time college athletics, but it worries me that the college sports world we all once loved will be dramatically different within the near future.
I don't exactly think the sky is falling and we will lose everything we've gotten accustomed to in college sports like many others do. But it is a little disheartening to see long-standing traditions go out the window during this period of change.
The big question nationally is where will Notre Dame fit into all this? The ACC will definitely push hard to have the Irish join as a full member after competing in each sport in the conference other than football in the past several years. But will the regional matchups and prestige of the Big 10 be too much for Notre Dame to turn down?
It seems things are going toward a two or three power conference alignment in the next several years, and those that are left out will be at a significant disadvantage as far as competing for national titles. Maybe there is still time to keep some sanity in the proceedings, but we will see how it turns out. Us college sports fans can only wait and hope for the best.