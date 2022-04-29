Pepperell's season was hanging in the balance on Friday as they trailed Bremen 7-4 in the seventh inning of a decisive Game 3 in the first round of the Class AA State Playoffs, and that is when senior Kolby Davis stepped up with one of the biggest hits in recent Dragons' history.
It wasn't just a hit though. It was a go-ahead grand slam that ended up being the game-winner in an 8-7 victory to put Pepperell (19-14) into the second round. It was part of a huge day for the senior catcher as he went 3-for-6 with the grand slam, another home run and a double to go with six RBIs.
After the Davis blast in the top of the seventh, Ryan Ely finished the game off with a scoreless bottom half to earn the win. Ely went two innings in relief and didn't allow a run or a hit while striking out two and walking one.
Pepperell, who split the doubleheader to open the series on Thursday to force Friday's Game 3, took the lead three separate times early in the game, leading 1-0 in the top of the first, 2-1 in the second and 3-2 in the fourth. Bremen responded with a three-run fourth and two-run fifth to go ahead 7-3, but the Dragons added a run in the sixth and then the dramatic effort in the seventh to rally for the victory.
Also contributing offensively was Ely with a 4-for-4 day at the plate with a double and three runs scored. Layton Sanford had three hits, Brenton McGinnis contributed two hits and an RBI, Logan Lawrence added a hit and an RBI, Dakota Corntassel had two hits and Gage Owens added a hit and a run scored.
Pepperell now moves into the second round for the second straight year and will take on the winner of the Bleckley County-Fitzgerald series next Wednesday.
In other prep baseball playoff action on Friday:
Coosa splits to force Game 3
Coosa won Game 1 over Haralson County, 5-3, but dropped Game 2, 14-3, to set up a winner-take-all Game 3 on Saturday in their Class AA State Playoff first-round series.
The teams will play at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Coosa with the winner advancing to the second round.
On Friday, the Eagles (21-8) got a complete-game performance from starter Cody King in Game 1 as he earned the win. He went seven innings and allowed three runs on four hits while striking out seven.
Coosa scored three in the second and two in the third to take a 5-0 lead before Haralson County (12-11) rallied with two in the fifth and one in the seventh before King shut things down.
Offensively for the Eagles in Game 1, Andrew Holt led the way with two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Pacey Smith added two hits and an RBI, Hayden McBurnett had a hit and two runs scored and Cord Youngblood contributed a hit and an RBI.
In Game 2, Coosa fell behind early and couldn't get back in the game as the visiting Rebels scored two in the second and 12 in the third. King and Ashton Williams had a hit and an RBI each, and Hold added a hit and a run scored in the loss.
Darlington swept to end season
Darlington was swept in their Class A Private State Playoff first-round series on Friday at Hebron Christian, losing Game 1 by a 9-3 score and falling in Game 2, 14-11.
In Game 1 the Tigers (10-17) hung around for a while before Hebron Christian blew the game open with a seven-run fourth. Offensively for Darlington Talan Shirey went 3-for-3 with an RBI, Landon Fowler had two hits and an RBI and Bagley Larry and Slade Clevenger each added two hits.
Game 2 featured offensive fireworks from both teams as Darlington led 8-4 in after three and 10-6 after five before Hebron Christian turned the game around with a five-run sixth. The Tigers tied things up with a run in the seventh to force extra innings, but it was three runs in the eighth for Hebron Christian that was the difference.
Fowler had a big Game 2 at the plate with four hits and three RBIS. Shirey and Clevenger each added two hits and scored three runs, Thomas Bethel had a hit, two RBIs and three runs scored and Logan Floyd contributed a hit and two RBIs. Jack Payne also had a hit and an RBI.