Darlington head coach Nathan West is only in his fourth season leading the Tigers, but he has made that short time count by helping put his team in position for a lot of wins.
West achieved a milestone on Friday as the Tigers defeated Dade County 65-39 on the road to claim the coach's 100th career victory.
Darlington (19-3, 12-0 7-A Division I) got off to a bit of a slow start in the contest, trailing 12-10 after one quarter. The Tigers picked it up in a big way in the second period, outscoring Dade County 23-7 to go into the locker room with a 33-19 advantage at the break.
The visitors came out of the half with momentum and put the game away by outscoring the Wolverines 19-4 in the third quarter to take a 52-23 lead to the fourth.
D'Marion Floyd led the charge for Darlington with 18 points to go with four assists. Mackay Rush added 16 points and six rebounds, and Joe Womack was also in double figures with 13 points.
The Tigers, who have already clinched the top seed in the upcoming region tournament, will be back home on Tuesday to host Trion in a region contest at 7:30 p.m. They close out the regular season on Friday with a trip to Armuchee at 7:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from over the weekend:
Model girls 51, North Murray 43
The Lady Devils rallied from halftime deficit to put together a big second half and earn a region road win on Friday.
Model (11-8, 6-4 7-AA) found itself behind 26-18 at the half but made some adjustments in the locker room and proceeded to outscore the Lady Mountaineers 16-5 in the third to take a 34-31 lead at the end of the period. The Lady Devils then closed the game out strong, outscoring North Murray 17-12 in the fourth quarter.
Briley Sims had a big night for Model with a game-high 20 points, including 16 in the second half. August Betz was also in double figures with 12 points, and Sadie Raughton added seven, all in the fourth quarter.
Model was on the road on Monday for a non-region contest at Spring Garden (Ala.). They will host Gordon Central on Friday at 7 p.m. as they return to 7-AA play.
Unity Christian boys 81, Gordon Central 80
The Lions made a few more plays in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest on Saturday to earn a non-region road win.
Unity Christian (8-12) had four players in double figures in the high-scoring affair led by Austin Wilkerson's 28 points to go with five assists. Jay Davis had a stat-stuffing performance as well with 13 points and 13 rebounds for the double-double while also contributing seven assists and three steals.
Ondreo Sawyer and Collin Pettegrew each scored 12 points while Johnny Whitley added nine and Bowen Childs scored seven. Childs also had four assists.
Unity Christian will be on the road again on Tuesday to visit Harvester Christian at 7:30 p.m.