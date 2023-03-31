The Darlington girls and boys teams both completed their quest for region crowns on Thursday afternoon with dominant wins in the finals of the Region 7-A Division I Tournament at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Tigers defeated Trion 3-0 by sweeping the singles lines thanks to wins from Serena Teluwo (No. 1), Bebe Phramthong (No. 2) and Chaeli Brogdon (No. 3). The doubles lines were pulled before completion due to the team result no longer being in doubt.
The Darlington boys earned a 5-0 win over Armuchee in the championship match as singles players Murray Ellington (No. 1), Grant Sikes (No. 2) and Felipe Selle (No. 3) weeping their lines. In doubles play, the No. 1 team of Aiden Parsa and Tim Valancius won by injury forfeit and the No. 2 team of Tyga Ntayagabiri and John Courntay won in two sets.
"I can't express how proud I am of this group of kids," said Darlington coach Reid Owens. "I knew we had a talented bunch coming into this season, but their energy, enthusiasm and passion for the sport of tennis and support of each other amazes me. It's been a lot of fun working with a group that is so dedicated to the game , and I think the results can speak for themselves.
"We were very excited to secure the No. 1 seed this afternoon and home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs and look forward to seeing how far we can make a run. Our journey is far from over."
In the girls third-place match, Pepperell defeated Armuchee 3-0 before pulling the final two lines. The Lady Dragons earned singles wins at the No. 1 spot from Allie Adams and the No. 2 spot from Cate Branton to go with a win at No. 2 doubles from Emma Kate Owen and Leighanna Caldwell.
In the boys' third-place match, Pepperell lost to Trion 4-0.
Both Darlington teams will enter the upcoming Class A Division I state tournament as No. 1 seeds. Armuchee's boys will be a No. 2 seed, Pepperell's girls will be a No. 3 seed and Pepperell's boys and Armuchee's girls will be No. 4 seeds.
The teams will have a few weeks to prepare for the postseason as the first round of the state tournament has to be played no later than April 20.
The All-Region teams voted on by the coaches were also announced at the region tournament. Local members of the girls All-Region team included Darlington's Teluwo, Phramthong, Brogdon, Anaya Desai and Julie Madden, Pepperell's Allie Adams, Cate Branton and Sarah Beth Gee, Armuchee's Isabel Morales and Kileigh Barcomb and Coosa's Tori Payne.
Local members of the boys All-Region team included Darlington's Ellington, Sikes, Selle, Ntayagabiri and Courntay, Armuchee's Cooper Jenkins, Jordan Joyce, Sam Woodard and Dylan Pierce, Pepperell's Nolan Ely and Eric Self and Coosa's Asa Serapion.
The rest of the girls All-Region team included Chattooga's Pippa Key, Dade County's Jordan Biddle and Trion's Maggie Ragland, Ransley Lawrence, Brianna Lathem and Kinzleigh Turner.
Completing the boys All-Region team was Chattooga's Bowden Heathcock, Dade County's Ethan Hunt and Trion's James Willingham, Tanish Patel and Carter Loughridge.