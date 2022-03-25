Darlington hosted Pepperell, Armuchee and Gordon Lee on Thursday for a quad meet and earned top finishes in both the boys and girls team standings.
On the boys side, the Tigers racked up 260 total points to finish ahead of Pepperell (183), Gordon Lee (100) and Armuchee (70) while the Lady Tigers scored 190.5 points to edge out Pepperell with 177.5. Gordon Lee's girls finished third with 162 points, and Armuchee rounded out the standings with 67.
Eli Thompson, Grant Cross and Spencer Rushing all earned multiple first-place finishes individually for the Darlington boys. Thompson won the 200 meter dash (23.52) and the long jump (20-04), Cross finished first in the 800 meter (2:12.99) and 1600 meter (4:52.57) and Spencer Rushing crossed the line first in the 110 meter hurdles (17.75) and 300 meter hurdles (44.27).
Other top finishes for the Tigers came from Landon Liddle in the 400 meter (53.27), Patrick Shelley in the high jump (6-00), Whit Molnar in the pole vault (9-00), Gus Gammage in the shot put (46-10), Christian McCluney in the discus (111-10) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Liddle, Anthony Natarella, Ryan Glass and Maddox Pyle (3:45.02). Darlington had 12 other top-three finishes.
The Pepperell boys were led by DJ Rogers who had a pair of top individual finishes, winning the 100 meter dash with an 11.27 and the triple jump with a 41-04.
The Dragons also won three of the four relays, including top finishes from the 4x100 meter relay team of Rogers, Alex Rhoades, Jacob Wright and Jon Shields (44.58), the 4x200 meter relay team of Cameron Goode, Keljin Holmes, Hayden Jones and DeMarcus Ragland (1:40.69) and the 4x800 meter relay team of Erik Jensen, Marcos Maldonado, Austin Meeler and Christian Weatherby (9:22.75). Pepperell had 10 other top-three finishes.
The Armuchee boys got their lone first-place finish individually from Sam Lindley who won the 3200 meter with a time of 11:30.90. The Indians had five other top-three finishes.
The Lady Tigers were led by Emmaline Ratledge with a pair of top finishes in the 100 meter hurdles (16.75) and 300 meter hurdles (53.15). Also with first-place finishes for Darlington were Emma Hunt in the 400 meter (1:06.66), Aspen Blankenship in the triple jump (32-07.50)m the 4x200 meter relay team of Ratledge, Belle Brooks, Georgeanna Dempsey and Jonna Massey (53.09) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Massey, Hunt, Brooks and Blankenship (4:38.67). Darlington had 12 other top-three finishes.
The Pepperell girls had two first-place finishes from Jolie Splendore as she won both the 100 meter dash with a 13.31 and the long jump with a 15-04.50.
Also with first-place efforts for the Lady Dragons were Cloey Mitchell in the 200 meter dash (29.81), Olivia Edwards in the high jump (4-08) and the 4x100 meter relay team of Splendore, Aaliyah Barkley, Bethanee Wiggins and Tammeya Rogers (53.09). Pepperell had 10 other top-three finishes.
Armuchee's Shelby Green had a great day to lead her team with first-place finishes in both the 800 meter (2:35.85) and the 1600 meter (5:18.15). The Lady Indians also claimed first in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 11:43.95 thanks to the team of Green, Desiree Espy, Sophie Thacker and Marissa Kimple. Armuchee had three other top-three finishes.
Darlington, Pepperell and Armuchee will all next compete in the Floyd County Championship at Barron Stadium on Thursday starting at 4 p.m.
In other prep track action on Thursday:
Model, Coosa compete at Gordon Central
The Model and Coosa girls and boys teams traveled to Calhoun on Thursday afternoon to compete at a quad meet at Gordon Central High.
The Model boys were the top-finishing local squad in the team standings as they took second with 66 points behind host Gordon Central with 110. Chattooga scored 46 points, and Coosa rounded things out with 33.
On the girls side, Gordon Central scored 91 points to take the top spot followed by Chattooga (61), Model (33) and Coosa (26).
The Model boys were led by first-place finishes from Carson Holder in the 1600 meter (5:21.70), Daniel Jolly in the high jump (5-06), Jermaine Campbell in the long jump (19-01) and Jeremias Heard in the shot put (45-06). The Devils had nine other top-three finishes.
A trio of first-place finishes led the Coosa boys as Dalton Denton won the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.59, Johan Alvarez won the 800 meter with a 2:29.02 and Danny Bernardo won the 3200 meter with a 13:35.14. The Eagles had three other top-three finishes.
On the girls side, the Lady Devils had three first-place finishes as Sydney Sutton won the 100 meter dash with a 13.28, Natalie Long won the 400 meter with a 1:07.96 and the 4x100 meter relay team won with a 5.31. Model had three other top-three finishes.
Coosa's Sophia Cook led her team by winning the 800 meter with a 2:38.72 and the 1600 meter with a 5:29.53. The Lady Eagles had three other top-three finishes.
Model will travel to Dalton on Saturday to compete in the Ronnie McClurg Rotary Invitational starting at at 9:30 a.m. Both Model and Coosa will compete next Thursday at the Floyd County Championship at Barron Stadium starting at 4 p.m.