Thanks to a clutch win with their backs against the wall on Thursday, the Darlington Lady Tigers are still in the hunt for a state playoff berth.
Darlington dropped its first match of the Area 7-A Tournament on Thursday at Armuchee High in two sets to Dade County but quickly bounced back to take down Trion in an elimination match to advance to play on Saturday and keep its hopes alive for a spot in the Class A State Playoffs.
After falling to Dade County 25-18, 25-23, the Lady Tigers found themselves in a do-or-die situation and responded well by emphatically winning the first set vs. Trion 25-14. They then finished off the two-set victory with a dominant 25-10 advantage in the second to punch its ticket to the next round on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.
"Obviously our first priority was to win that first match against Dade County, but they are a very good defensive team and it didn't go our way," said Darlington head coach Christina Kopp. "So we just had to refocus on having fun and trusting our training and gameplan. That set us in the right direction, and we wore way more disciplined and had less mistakes (against Trion). It was really good to see our girls come back from that loss refocused and ready to play."
In the victory over Trion, the Lady Tigers were led by hitters Sophi Shumate and Ruthie Brinson who accounted for five kills each. Libero Allie Cordell also had a solid match with 10 digs, and several other Darlington players contributed significantly to the season-saving win.
Darlington will now await the loser of Saturday's Pepperell vs. Christian Heritage match in another elimination match, and the winner of that one will clinch a state playoff berth and advance further in the area tournament bracket.
"We're super excited to still be playing on Saturday and playing for a chance at a spot in state," said Kopp. "We're new to this region this year so we're just excited to be a part of it and came in here with big goals. These girls have fought every day to get better, and our seniors have worked really hard to make this season special and shown great leadership."
Coosa had a tough night on Thursday at the Area 7-A Tournament as it saw its season come to an end. The Lady Eagles dropped their opening match to Dade County (25-10, 25-12) to drop into an elimination showdown vs. Chattooga. They played well to open the match and took the first set 25-23 over the Lady Indians before dropping the second set 25-13 and the third set 15-3 to end their run at the tournament and close out the 2022 campaign.
Chattooga advances to the next round with the win and will await the loser of the Armuchee vs. Dade County match on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Armuchee will take on Dade County and Pepperell will take on Christian Heritage on Saturday at 9 a.m. Armuchee and Pepperell received byes into the quarterfinal round thanks to finishing first and second, respectively, in the regular-season Area 7-A standings.
In other prep volleyball action from Thursday:
Rome staves off elimination at region tourney
The Rome Lady Wolves had a tough opening match but bounced back to stay alive at the Region 6-AAAAAA Tournament at Etowah High on Thursday.
The Lady Wolves (23-12) dropped its first match of the tournament to Allatoona in two sets 25-18, 25-12, but fought back, however, to take down Creekview in an elimination match in two sets 25-13, 25-11.
Rome advanced to take on Woodstock on Friday in another elimination match with the winner punching its ticket to the Class AAAAAA State Playoffs.
Several members of the Lady Wolves' team were honored on Thursday as well with the announcement of the 6-AAAAAA All-Region Team voted on by the region's coaches. Hunter MacFarland earned a spot on the First Team, and Donovan Fruland was named to the Second Team. Jada Johnson, Dei Gibbons and Kenzie Hight were all picked as Honorable Mention selections.