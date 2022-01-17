Darlington lost two tough games last week in region play so they were more than ready to get back on the court and get that bad taste out of their mouth. That’s what they did on Monday afternoon as they jumped out to a big lead early at home thanks to some impressive, balanced basketball and held steady from there to defeat Adairsville 68-57 in non-region action.
Darlington (12-4) started the game hot, hitting four 3-pointers and having eight different players score in the first quarter to build a 22-7 lead at the end of the opening period. They continued that momentum into the second quarter where they went up by as many as 21 at 30-9 before Adairsville chipped away a bit thanks in large part to 11 points at the free throw line to cut the home Tigers’ lead to 46-30 at the half.
They game slowed down a bit offensively in the third quarter with each team digging in a little more on the defensive end, but Darlington was able to push their lead back out and eventually took a 59-38 advantage to the fourth. Adairsville (8-7) didn’t go away quietly in the final period as they outscored Darlington 19-9 but the closest they got was the 11-point final margin.
“One thing we always talk about is getting off to a good start,” said Darlington head coach Nathan West. “We were able to run the offense effectively early and stuck to what works. Our guys knocked down some shots, and it was a good, total team effort today. We had several guys play well, and when a couple of our main guys got in foul trouble, others stepped up to play huge minutes.”
By the end of the victory, nine different Darlington players had reached the scoring column, and four of those scorers combined for the team’s 10 3-pointers in the game. Leading the scoring was D’Marion Floyd who had 15 as he was able to get to the basket routinely throughout the contest.
Jack Bell added 13 points for Darlington, including three 3s, and Braden Bell had the hot-hand from outside as well as he knocked down four 3s for his 12-point total. DJ Johnson, Asa Shepard, Patrick Shelley and Szymon Paluch each scored six points.
TJ Printup scored 15 points to lead Adairsville. Tre Mitchell added 13, Hayden Poarch knocked down three 3s for nine points and Kavi Harris contributed seven points.
Darlington will be back at home again on Tuesday night as they host region opponent Excel Christian Academy at 7 p.m. West said he is looking for his team to come out with a similar effort in that one.
“We dropped two games last week to two really tough teams,” said West. “I was proud of the way we battled and played hard, but those two just didn’t go our way in the fourth quarter. So we knew we had to come out today and get off to a good start. We’ve got another region game tomorrow so we are hoping for that energy and effort to carry over.”
In other recent prep basketball action:
Pepperell boys 59, Woodland 53
The Dragons went on the road and bounced back from a tough week in region play as well as avenged two losses earlier in the season to the Wildcats as they held off Woodland for a non-region victory on Saturday.
The Dragons (5-10) led 44-41 after three quarters, and Woodland cut the deficit to two at 53-51 in the fourth, but Pepperell made the plays down the stretch, including several from Gage Owens, to hold on for the win.
Owens led the scoring for Pepperell with 16 points, including 11 fourth-quarter points and three 3s. Kaleb Buck was also crucial with 14 points, and Alex Rhoades was the third Dragon scorer in double figures with 11.
The Dragons are on the road on Tuesday to visit Fannin County for a 7-AA contest starting at 7:30 p.m.