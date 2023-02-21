Darlington snapped a three-game skid and broke out of a bit of an offensive slump with a 13-3 victory in five innings on Monday at Paulding County.
The Tigers (2-3) led 4-3 after three innings but broke the game open with a four-run fourth and a five-run fifth to force the mercy rule.
Leading the offense was Logan Floyd with a 3-for-4 day that included a homer and four RBIs. Bagley Larry added a hit, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored, and Hill Shropshire had a hit, two walks and scored four runs.
Floyd also got the win on the mound after pitching five innings for the shortened complete game and allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with four strikeouts.
"Logan had a real good outing after he settling in from a rough first inning," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "He seemed to get stronger as the night went on. Offensively we started off slow, but were able to gain momentum by the third inning. It was great to see the guys rebound after the previous few games."
Darlington will next play on Friday when it travels to Brunswick to take on North Springs at 4 p.m. in its first game at the Baseball at the Beach showcase. The Tigers will turn around and play Fannin County on Saturday at 10 a.m.
In other prep sports action from Monday:
BASEBALL
Rome 8, Christian Heritage 3
The Wolves scored five runs in the seventh to pull away for a non-region road win on Monday.
Rome (2-3) scored two in the first and one in the fifth to lead 3-0 before Christian Heritage rallied back within a run going to the seventh. The Wolves put the game away with five more in the top of the seventh to seal the win.
Bryson Bridges pitched well to earn the win on the mound by going 5 1/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with three strikeouts. Wyatt Costlow came in to pitch the final 1 2/3 innings and allowed one unearned run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Joe Wilkinson led the Wolves' bats with a 3-for-4 day and an RBI. Slade Wright added a hit and two RBIs, and Reece Fountain contributed two hits and scored a run. Josh Ellard also drove in a run, Nevin Boswell had a hit and scored a run and Chaz Moore had a walk, a hit-by-pitch and scored three runs.
Rome will visit Cass on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for another non-region game.
Adairsville 9, Pepperell 8
The Dragons lost a back-and-forth game on the road in non-region play.
Pepperell (1-3) trailed 5-3 going to the sixth before rallying for five runs and the lead. Adairsville responded with a four-run bottom half of the inning to go back on top and hold on from there.
Ayden Frazier had a pair of hits, including a double, with three RBIs and two runs scored and JP Kilgo had a homer and two RBIs to lead the Dragons' offense. Blake Floyd contributed a triple and an RBI as well, and Kaleb Davis had a hit, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Sam Ross and Ryan Ely each chipped in with a hit and scored a run.
Layton Sanford started and went 3 2/3 innings on the mound, allowing five runs (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout and three walks in a no decision. Ross pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs on two hits with three strikeouts and three walks, and Frazier took the loss after pitching one inning and giving up two unearned runs on one hit with one walk.
Pepperell was back home to host Model on Tuesday and will visit Model on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Sonoraville 4, Coosa 1
The Eagles fell behind early and couldn't put together a big enough rally to get back in it as they suffered a non-region road loss Monday.
Coosa (0-2) saw Sonoraville grab a 3-0 lead after one inning while mustering its lone run in the fourth.
Colton McBurnett drove in a run for the Eagles, and Andrew Earwood had the team's lone hit with a double. Hayden McBurnett drew a walk and scored a run.
Pacey Smith started and pitched four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with eight strikeouts. Hayden McBurnett came on to pitch the last two innings and gave up one run on one hit with four strikeouts.
Coosa will host Sonoraville on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Model girls 2, Armuchee 1
The Lady Devils pulled out a close win over non-region county rival Armuchee on Monday.
Madison Parker had a goal and an assist to lead Model (4-0). Hennessy Reyes scored the other goal, and Sophie Lawing added an assist.
Emma Couch got the win in goal for the Lady Devils, who will visit Haralson County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. for a Region 7-AA matchup.
TENNIS
Model girls, boys sweep Unity Christian
The Model girls and boys teams each opened their seasons on Monday with 5-0 wins at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
The Lady Devils got singles wins from Tori Calvert (No. 1), Caroline Goss (No. 2) and Nora Stone (No. 3). Calvert went to a tiebreaker to defeat Unity Christian's Mary Jack Williams in a hard-fought match.
Completing the scoring for Model was the doubles teams of Amara Howard and Bella Peed (No. 1) and Althea Holden and Sara Simmons (No. 2).
On the boys side, Model was led by singles wins from Cooper Heard (No. 1), Orgil Adams (No. 2) and Daniel Veillon (No. 3). The doubles teams of Sam Rutland and Luke Tanner (No. 1) and Marlon Kinnebrew and Braiden Holder (No. 2) completed the sweep.
Model will next take on Pepperell on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. Unity Christian was at Fideles Christian on Tuesday and will next play on March 2 in a match at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.