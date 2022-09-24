Darlington and Pepperell each had successful road trips on Friday night as they opened region play with victories while Unity Christian defended its home field and stayed unbeaten on the season.
Here are some details on each of the three contests:
Darlington 33, Dade County 7
The Tigers built a big lead in the first half to set the tone and then coasted to a region-opening win on Friday in large part thank to a huge offensive night from Jack Good.
Darlington (5-0, 1-0 Region 7-A Division I) was led by the senior quarterback Good who threw for four touchdown passes and ran for another as the offense had another strong showing on the road against the Wolverines.
The Tigers scored on its first offensive drive on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Good to Talan Shirey after Darlington linebacker Joel Lowenberg recovered a Dade County fumble in the opening minutes of the game.
The Wolverines answered on their next drive to make it 7-7 with a long touchdown pass, but it was all Darlington after that. The Tigers scored 19 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 26-7 halftime advantage. Those scores came on a 15-yard TD pass from Good to Braden Bell, a 36-yard TD pass from Good to Slade Clevenger on a reverse and pitch back to the quarterback and a 32-yard TD run by Good.
Neither team scored in the third, but Darlington added a final touchdown midway through the fourth as Good found Shirey once again for a 24-yard scoring connection. The drive was set up by an interception by Clevenger.
The Tigers' defense had a strong night that included holding Dade County to just 51 yards rushing. Along with the two turnovers, Dade County had a punt blocked, were stopped on fourth down on a sack by Darlington's Gatlin Hancock and were forced to punt several times.
Darlington is back at home next Friday to host Coosa in another region matchup.
Pepperell 21, Chattooga 7
The Dragons went on the road to Summerville and earned a hard-fought region victory thanks to some stellar defense and timely touchdown runs.
Pepperell (3-2, 1-0 Region 7-A Division I) scored its first touchdown with 7:47 remaining in the second quarter as the two teams battled in a physical contest before DJ Rogers broke through on a TD run to give his team a 7-0 advantage.
After the Dragons led 7-0 at the half, they doubled their lead early in the third quarter as quarterback Erik Jensen found his way into the end zone on a two-yard run.
Pepperell sealed the contest with a 27-yard touchdown run by Rogers to make it 21-0 with around eight minutes left in the fourth.
Chattooga scored its only touchdown with a little over a minute left on a pass, but it was too little, too late as the Dragons got out of Little Big Horn with a gritty victory.
Pepperell is off next Friday before hosting Armuchee on Oct. 7.
Unity Christian 56, Dominion Christian 6
The Lions built a big lead early on their home field at Grizzard Park and never looked back as they put together another explosive offensive effort to stay undefeated.
Unity Christian (5-0) led 24-0 after one quarter and extended the advantage to 40-6 at the half. In a quick second half in which several backups got into the game, the Lions added 16 more points.
Unity Christian will look to keep the momentum goin next Friday when they travel to take on Holy Ground Baptist.