Darlington got a strong performance on the mound from Logan Floyd and several players contributed offensively as the host Tigers defeated Coosa 7-3 in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday.
Floyd went seven innings for the complete game and allowed three runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk to earn the win. He also had a pair of hits, including a double, at the plate.
The Tigers (16-10, 11-5 7-A Division I) were led offensively by Bagley Larry with two doubles and two RBIs. Talan Shirey added a double among two hits with two RBIs, and Tommy Bethel had a pair of hits and scored a run as well.
Myles Twyman, Briant Powell and Grey Fricks also drove in a run apiece for Darlington.
"Great way to start the series," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Logan was very strong early with a tough Coosa offense. He battled through a strenuous seventh inning, where he had to gut out the remainder of his pitch count. We had some clutch hits to give Logan some cushion middle way through the game. It was outstanding to see the lineup from top to bottom compete at the plate along with a solid performance from our defense."
The Eagles (9-13, 6-7) saw Pace Smith and Colton McBurnett each contributed a hit and an RBI, and Trent Cantrell had a double and scored a run. Andrew Holt also drove in a run.
Andrew Earwood took the loss on the mound after pitching 5 1/3 innings and allowing six runs (three earned) on nine hits with seven strikeouts. CJ Wade pitched 2/3 of an inning in relief and gave up one unearned run and walked one.
The two teams will continue the series on Thursday at Coosa with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Model 11, Fannin County 2
The Devils broke it open late with a couple big offensive innings in the fifth and sixth to run away with a region victory at home in the opener of a three-game series.
Model (21-3, 13-0 7-AA) scored a run in the bottom of the fourth to break a 2-2 tie but put the game away with three runs in the fifth and five more in the sixth.
Cooper Dean was one of several Devils to have big days at the plate with a homer, a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Dillon Silver was 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, and Reece Grodeman had two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Chance Minshew contributed a triple among two hits with a run scored, and Brant Pace also had a triple and drove in a run. Jace Armstrong added a double among two hits, and Drake Swiger chipped in with an RBI.
Armstrong earned the win on the mound by pitching five innings and allowing two unearned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. Grodeman pitched the final two innings and didn't allow a hit or a run while striking out five.
Model will be on the road on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Fannin County as the two teams wrap up the series with a doubleheader.
Sequoyah 7, Rome 4
The Wolves led early before Sequoyah turned the game around with a big fourth inning to send the home team to a region loss.
Rome (11-3, 4-11 6-AAAAAA) scored two in the third to take a 2-0 lead, but Sequoyah answered with four in the top of the fourth and never trailed again.
Josh Ellard led the Wolves offense with three hits and two RBIs. Bryson Thacker added two hits, including a double, Joe Wilkinson tripled and drove in a run and Chaz Moore had a double and drove in a run. Alex Rodriguez also had a double and scored a run.
Thacker took the loss on the mound after going four innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Bryson Bridges pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits with a walk and Ellard and Jackson Slatky each pitched one inning as well with Ellard allowing one unearned run and striking out one and Slatky giving up no runs on one hit with one strikeout and two walks.
Rome will visit Sequoyah on Friday for a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. to complete the series.