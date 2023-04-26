The challenge got tougher in the second round on Tuesday, but so did the Darlington and Model girls teams' determination to keep their seasons alive.
Both the Lady Tigers and Lady Devils faced difficult opponents in their respective matchups of the GHSA state tournament, but both came through with clutch performances to earn season-extending victories and punch their tickets to the elite eight.
Darlington hosted Weber in the second round of the Class A Division I state tournament and played one of its most complete matches of the season to earn a 5-0 win.
Sweeping singles matches all in two sets for the Lady Tigers were Serena Teluwo (No. 1), Bebe Phramthong (No. 2) and Chaeli Brogdon (No. 3). The doubles lines were also completed with two-set victories by the No. 1 team of Anaya Desai and Julie Madden and the No. 2 team of Sophie Piller and Audrey Abbott.
"Today was a dominant win against a really good Weber team," said Darlington head coach Reid Owens. "I was glad to see our girls finish strong and take control in the second set across the board. We are excited to be able to host again next round and appreciate all the support from our students, parents and fans. There is a lot of great energy on campus right now for our girls team."
The Model Lady Devils went on the road in the second round of the Class AA state tournament to battle Walker and came out on top thanks to a pair of wins at doubles and one in singles play for a 3-1 decision.
Nora Stone earned 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles while the No. 1 doubles pair of Amara Howard and Bella Peed won 7-5, 6-3 and the No. 2 doubles pair of Thea Holden and Mimi Howard won 6-2, 6-2.
"The Walker School has a great team, and we knew we had to bring our 'A' game," said Model head coach Chuck Bryant. "I'm really proud of my girls and how they fought out there on the courts. They stayed focused and really played some great tennis. They were so excited about the win and making it to the elite eight again this year."
Walker's lone win in the match came at No. 2 singles, and the No. 1 singles contest was pulled with the team result no longer in doubt.
Darlington will be back at home in the next round after winning the GHSA Universal Coin Toss for like seeds and host fellow No. 1 seed Irwin County with a date and time to be announced.
Model will visit Berrien in the quarterfinals after losing the GHSA Universal Coin toss for like seeds as both are No. 2 seeds.