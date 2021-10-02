Darlington and Pepperell were both on the road on Friday night, but the teams had different results against their tough opponents.
The Tigers held on for a solid road win at Bremen while Pepperell dropped a Region 7-AA matchup at Fannin County.
Here are a few details on the games:
Darlington 40, Bremen 33
The Tigers built multiple-touchdown leads on more than one occasion on Friday, but held off a late charge from Bremen for an impressive road win in non-region play.
Darlington (5-1) led 21-7 after one quarter, 27-13 at halftime and by as much as 34-13 in the third quarter, but Bremen wouldn’t go away quietly and as it took a late fumble return for a touchdown by the Tigers’ Patrick Shelley to seal the win in the final two minutes.
Shelley, a senior quarterback and defensive back, had a huge night for Darlington with the fumble return for a touchdown, an interception return for a touchdown, 16-yard touchdown run and a 33-yard touchdown pass.
Shelley finished the night going 7-of-13 passing for 87 yards and the touchdown and rushing for 97 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown to lead the Tigers rushing totals.
D’Marion Floyd also had 77 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, and Caleb Thompson added a touchdown run as well. Shirey had 61 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Defensively, Alan Cordero was the leading tackler with 8.5 tackles on the night, Thompson added eight and Joel Lowenberg had seven, including a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Gatlin Hancock also had a sack, and Christian McCluney, Jack Good and Trinton Mercer each had a half a sack.
Darlington is on the road again next Friday for the third straight week as they travel to Mt. Paran Christian for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
Fannin County 40, Pepperell 14
The Dragons battled to within two scores in the fourth quarter, but defending region champion Fannin County put the game away with two late scores to pull away for a comfortable home win.
The game was tight early with Pepperell (1-5, 0-2 in Region 7-AA) pulling even at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter before Fannin County created some distance with a strong second quarter to lead 27-7.
The Dragons battled into the fourth and cut the deficit to 27-14 but couldn’t get any closer as Fannin sealed the game with a pair of scores in the final eight minutes.
Pepperell is back home next Friday to host Gordon Central in a 7-AA contest at 7:30 p.m.