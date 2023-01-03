The Darlington boys and girls each wrapped up holiday tournaments with impressive wins on Friday.
Here is the full details on each of their games as well as the Rome boys' final game at the Big Blue Classic at Model High:
Darlington boys 76, Sand Rock (Ala.) 44
The Tigers pulled away with a big second half to wrap up their trip to the Marlin Christmas Classic in Panama City Beach, Florida with a convincing victory.
Darlington (10-2) led 36-26 at the half before outscoring Sand Rock 15-8 in the third quarter and 25-10 in the fourth to coast to the win at the tournament at Arnold High.
Jack Bell led the scoring for the Tigers with 17 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. D'Marion Floyd was also in double figures with 12 points. Brent Bell added nine, and Szymon Paluch scored eight.
Darlington was on the road on Tuesday for a tough non-region test at Calhoun. The Tigers are back home Friday at 7:30 p.m. to host Dade County in a Region 7-A Division I contest.
Darlington girls 74, Christian Heritage 26
The Lady Tigers were dominant for four quarters to finish the Christian Heritage Christmas Tournament with a lopsided win on Friday in a consolation game.
Darlington (11-3) led 13-6 after one quarter but really put some distance between itself and the opponent with a 24-point second quarter to take a 37-13 lead into the locker room at the half. The momentum carried over into the third as the Lady Tigers increased their lead to 61-19 with another 24-point period.
Darlington had 10 different players score in the win with Allie Cordell, Caroline Brewster and Sophi Shumate all scoring 11 points. Caroline Jordan and Mia Curlee each added nine, and JyJy Johnson scored eight.
The Lady Tigers will return to region play on Friday when they host 7-A Division I foe Dade County at 6 p.m.
Central-Carroll boys 48, Rome 44
It was a tight game throughout, but the Wolves couldn't quite get over the hump in a tough loss in their final game of the Big Blue Classic at Model High.
Rome (8-4) trailed 13-11 after one quarter and 30-24 at the half. Central-Carroll extended the lead to 44-35 at the end of the third, and Rome held the Lions to just four points in the fourth as it rallied back into the game but couldn't find the last few buckets to get back even.
Braxton Wade scored 13 points to lead the Wolves. Cameron Keith added eight, and Jamielle Williams contributed seven.
Rome is back at home on Wednesday to host Etowah in a Region 6-AAAAAA matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.