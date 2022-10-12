The Darlington Lady Tigers put together a big fourth inning on Wednesday which proved to be the difference in an 8-6 home win over Walker in non-region action.
The Lady Tigers (6-16) trailed 2-0 early in Wednesday's contest before tying it up with two in the bottom of the third. The bats really came to life in the bottom of the fourth, however, as they accounted for six runs to build a big lead and hold on for the victory despite a four-run sixth for Walker.
Leading the efforts at the plate for Darlington was Audrey Abbott with a two-run homer. Mia Curlee added a hit and two RBIs, and Presley Dixon was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Other offensive contributors for the Lady Tigers included Olivia Wheat and Belle Brooks each with a hit and an RBI, Sara Botwinik with a hit, a stolen base and a run scored and Lea Brasington with a hit and a run scored. Emma Hunt also had an RBI.
Abbott was strong in the circle as well as she earned the win by pitching all seven innings for the complete game and allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Darlington was scheduled to wrap up its season on Wednesday with a region road trip to Coosa.
In other recent prep softball action:
Dade County 14, Armuchee 2
The Lady Indians finished their season with a tough loss on their home field on Monday afternoon as a nine-run third for Dade County was the difference-maker in the mercy-rule shortened game.
Armuchee (9-17) was held to just four hits with two coming from Sara Harris who had a double among the pair. Emily McBurnett added a hit and an RBI, and Lani Holder contributed a hit and scored a run. Kelsey Wooten and Ally Hawkins were the only other Lady Indians to reach as they had a walk and hit-by-pitch, respectively.
Harris and Kenzie Osborn shared time in the circle with Harris going the first 2 2 2/3 innings and Osborn pitching the final 2 1/3 frames.
Murray County 8, Model 0
The Lady Devils' season came to a sudden end with a loss in the first round of the Region 7-AA Tournament on Monday at Haralson County High.
Murray County scored two runs in the top of the first and then added four in the fourth and two in the sixth while Model (10-13) was held scoreless on just five hits.
Katie Johnston had a pair of hits, a stolen base and drew a walk for the Lady Devils, and Javia Samples added a double. Cyndal Reece and Brooke Burgess had the other two hits.
Madison Reaves pitched six innings for Model and allowed eight runs (five earned) with two strikeouts.