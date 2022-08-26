The Darlington Lady Tigers put together a huge offensive day as the team earned its first win of the season on the diamond on Thursday by beating Mt. Zion 14-5 in a non-region contest.
Darlington (1-3) rallied from a 4-0 deficit after one inning by exploding for eight runs in the second and adding three each in the third and fourth to force the mercy rule following the top of the fifth.
Presley Dixon, Audrey Abbott and Lea Brasington led the way at the plate for the Lady Tigers by combining for six hits and 11 RBIs in the victory. Abbott went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Dixon added two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored and Brasington contributed a hit and drove in four.
Also pitching in offensively were Belle Brooks with a triple and an RBI, Jennifer Martinez with a pair of his, an RBI and two runs scored, Emma Hunt with an RBI and Olivia Wheat with a walk and two runs scored.
Abbott earned the win in the circle by pitching five innings and allowing five runs on six hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Darlington will be on the road on Monday for another non-region affair at Gordon Central starting at 5 p.m.
In other prep sports action from Thursday:
VOLLEYBALL
Pepperell splits home tri-match
The Lady Dragons managed a split of a tri-match on their home court on Thursday night by defeating Gordon Central before dropping one to Cedartown.
Pepperell (10-7) opened the evening with a two-set win, 25-13, 25-8, over Gordon Central but lost a tough one in three sets to Cedartown. The Lady Dragons won the first set 25-22 before dropping the final two sets 25-21 and 16-14.
Individually for Pepperell, Rhikkie Sapp had 10 kills, five blocks and five digs, Emma Kate Owen had 14 assists, 12 digs, eight kills and two blocks, Gabi Smith had 27 digs, seven kills and two aces, Ella Rhodes had 28 digs, five kills and two aces, Allie Adams had 18 digs and eight aces, Hannah Smith had 16 assists, six digs and five aces and Brooke McAlee had four aces.
The Lady Dragons will be on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Calhoun for a tri-match against the host Lady Jackets and North Paulding starting at 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Rockmart 13, Model 3
The Lady Devils couldn't contain a potent Rockmart lineup in a lopsided region loss at home on Thursday afternoon.
Rockmart racked up 16 hits and scored in all five innings before the mercy rule ended the game as Model (2-5, 1-3 in 7-AA) could only manage three runs on five hits.
Katie Johnston had the top day at the plate for the Lady Devils, going 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs. Sadie Raughton added a solo homer, Javia Samples had a hit and scored a run and Brooke Burgess also had a hit.
Johnston and Madison Reaves both pitched for Model with Johnston going the first 3 1/3 innings and Reaves finishing off the final 1 2/3.
The Lady Devils will visit Murray County on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for another region contest.