When the GHSA football playoffs start, the competition gets better and room for error gets smaller.
For the Darlington Tigers, they made sure to put their stamp on the first round by defeating the visiting Athens Christian Eagles 45-0 at Chris Hunter Stadium on Friday night.
Darlington (11-0) was able to use its effective run game all night, along with some stout defense, that helped cruise them into the second round.
After a quick three and out from the Eagles offense, Darlington was able to march down the field. and it was Bowden Owens who was able to punch it in from 11 yards out to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead.
Darlington’s special teams was also firing on all cylinders. After another Athens Christian three and out, it was the punt return that provided the spark with a 90-yard return touchdown from Eli Thompson. Darlington would convert the two point conversion making it 15-0 early in the second quarter.
It was Darlington’s defense that helped lead them to an explosive second quarter. The Tigers defense forced multiple three and outs in the quarter, as well as an impressive interception from defensive lineman Gatlin Hancock who batted a pass in the air before coming down with it.
Those defensive stands led to several touchdowns for the offense. In the second quarter, Darlington’s D’marion Floyd was able to punch it in twice, coming from 9 and 2 yards out.
Quarterback Jack Good was able to find the end zone with a pass to Tommy Bethel from 17 yards out. Kicker Ryland Scott added a 39-yard field goal before the half to give the Tigers a 38-0 lead at halftime.
On the opening possession of the second half, Darlington’s offense was still clicking. Good connected for his second touchdown of the night through the air, this time to Thompson. This score would put the Tigers up 45-0, which would prove to be the final in this contest.
Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said he was very excited with the performance of the team.
"Our team came into tonight and performed well," said Atha. "We knew coming off a big win, we wanted to set a tone early, and we did that. We did the little things right, which led to some great complimentary football."
Atha and the Tigers know this is the first step toward the ultimate goal.
"This team just has a hunger about them," said Atha. "They want to continue to succeed and know what we need to do to get where we want to go. We will continue working and get ready for what’s next."
The Tigers were led on the night by Floyd who finished with 77 yards on the ground and two scores. Owens also rushed for 46 yards and a score.
For Athens Christian (4-7), Antonio Finch was the leading rusher on the night, finishing with 23 yards.
Darlington now moves on to the second round of the Class A Division I state playoffs where they will host Mount Pisgah Christian. The Tigers will be looking to clinch its second straight trip to the elite eight with a win.