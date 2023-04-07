Darlington completed a three-game series sweep in Region 7-A Division I play on Thursday afternoon by downing Chattooga 7-1 thanks in large part to a strong effort on the mound.
The Tigers (15-10, 10-5 7-A Division I) got a complete game from Joshua Butler in the home victory as he went seven innings and gave up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.
At the plate Bagley Larry had a double, three RBIs and two walks to lead the charge. Briant Powell added a pair of hits and an RBI, and Ashton Albers had a double, a sac fly and two RBIs. Talan Shirey also had a hit, a walk, two stolen bases and two runs scored.
"Josh threw extremely well tonight and had great command of his pitches," said Darlington head coach Matt Larry. "Our hitters came out strong but kind of died off early so it was great to see Josh take command of the game. All in all, it was great to take the series."
Darlington won Game 1 at home on Tuesday 15-1 and took Game 2 at Chattooga on Wednesday 15-0.
The Tigers will be on the road on Tuesday as they open their final region series with a trip to Coosa as first pitch is schedule for 5:30 p.m.
In other prep baseball action on Thursday:
Wolves swept in region doubleheader
Rome's tough stretch in region play continued on Thursday as the Wolves were swept in a pair of games at Woodstock, losing 9-3 in Game 1 and 10-0 in Game 2.
Rome (11-12, 4-10 6-AAAAAA) fell behind 5-0 after two innings in Game 1 and could never really put a rally together to get back in the game. Josh Ellard had a hit and two RBIs to lead the bats. Bryson Thacker drew three walks and scored a run, and Will Bray had a hit and scored a run also.
Ellard, Bryson Bridges and Jackson Slatky all pitched in Game 1 with Ellard going 3 2/3 innings and allowing two unearned runs on two hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Bridges gave up five runs (four earned) on three hits with two walks in 1 1/3 innings, and Slatky pitched one inning and gave up two runs on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
In Game 2, the Wolves were held off the scoreboard as Woodstock scored four in the first two innings and forced the mercy rule with six more over the fifth and sixth innings.
Ellard and Chaz Moore each had a double for Rome at the plate, and Joe Wilkinson had the only other hit.
Thacker pitched one inning and gave up two runs (one earned) on no hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Braxton Wade pitched four innings and allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts. Wilkinson and Jaxson Saylor also pitched in relief.
Rome will be back at home on Tuesday to host Sequoyah at 5:55 p.m. in the first of a three-game series.