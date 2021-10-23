Darlington and Rome both went on the road on Friday night for big region matchups and both came away with important wins as the Tigers clinched a region title while the Wolves took a big step toward one of their own.
Coosa was also on the road tonight and dropped a tough game in 7-AA play at Dade County.
Here is a little info on each of the contests:
Darlington 35, North Cobb Christian 23
The Tigers used a big second quarter to overcome an early deficit and never trailed again after that as they earned a victory on the road to clinch the Region 7-A Private title.
Darlington (7-1, 3-0 in Region 7-A Private) trailed 10-7 midway through the second quarter but got two touchdowns down the stretch in the first half to turn the momentum around and take a 21-10 halftime lead.
In the second half, Darlington was able to respond each time North Cobb Christian cut the deficit to one possession and put the game away in the fourth.
The Tigers were led by a huge night on the ground from Caleb Thompson, who finished with 214 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. Patrick Shelley added 93 yards on 14 carries with two touchdowns and also threw for a touchdown on a six-yard scoring connection to Will Bagby.
Joel Lowenberg led the Darlington defense with six tackles, Caleb Thompson and Eli Thompson each had interceptions, Shelley added five tackles, including a tackle-for-loss and Gus Gammage contributed a sack. Ryland Scott was also 5-for-5 on extra points.
The Tigers will wrap up their regular season next Friday when they host Walker at 7:30 p.m.
Rome 16, Alexander 6
The Wolves’ defense was called upon on Friday, and they answered by holding Alexander scoreless until late in the game to lead Rome to a crucial region road victory.
Rome (6-2, 4-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) jumped out to a lead thanks to a 72-yard touchdown run by Bryson Hill late in the first quarter. That remained the score until early in the fourth quarter as the Wolves’ stingy defense refused to let Alexander put anything together offensively.
Rome’s lead grew to 9-0 early in the fourth after a bad snap on an Alexander punt attempt turned into a safety, and Hill then put the finishing touches on the win with a 19-yard touchdown later in the fourth.
Alexander scored a late touchdown, but by then the game was out of reach.
Rome remains tied with several teams atop the region standings with the win and will host Douglas County next Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Barron Stadium for another huge region showdown.
Dade County 35, Coosa 6
It was a tough night on the road for the Eagles as they were able to hang in for a while before Dade County pulled away in the second half.
Coosa (1-8, 1-3 in Region 7-AA) trailed 14-0 after two quarters of play, but the host Wolverines were too much over the final two quarters.
The Eagles’ lone score of the night came on a touchdown pass from Hayden McBurnett to DJ Hames for 40 yards.
Coosa is back home next Friday to host Fannin County at 7:30 p.m.