The goal of every high school track and field coach is to have their teams improve steadily throughout the season in order to perform their best by the end, in the meets that matter most.
Several local teams showed they were well on their way to peaking at their respective region meets in a few weeks with strong showings Thursday in a six-team meet at Darlington.
The Pepperell girls and Darlington boys were the big winners on the evening as each finished atop their respective team standings. The Lady Dragons scored 188.5 points to place ahead of Cass (109.5) and Darlington (105), while the Darlington boys tallied 202.5 points to take the top spot over Cass (197) and Pepperell (143).
Darlington’s boys put together seven first-place finishes, including Joseph Wommack in the 400-meter run (52.59 seconds), Anthony Natarella in the 800 (2:07.88), Joel Lowenberg in the 300 hurdles (43.69), the 4x200 relay team of Sammy Kunczewski, Link Lignell, Bradley Sanker and Wommack (1:32.72), the 4x400 relay team of Wommack, Lignell, Natarella and Grant Cross (3:42.18), Lignell in the pole vault (12 feet) and Gus Gammage in the shot put (51-8).
The Tigers had 18 other top-five finishes.
“Our teams have been having a good year so far. We are getting better every day and trying to peak when we get to the region meet later in April,” Darlington head coach Kevin Hunt said. “We have dealt with some injuries along the way, but we have had others step up and get the job done. Hopefully, we will be getting healthier soon and have everyone back at the same time for the late-season push.”
The Pepperell girls had five first-place finishes that included Sakiya Winston in the 100 hurdles (16.93), the 4x200 relay team of Lily Hendrix, Tiana Dupree, Hannah Smith and Aidyn Hurst (1:53.85), Macy Galenzoski in the pole vault (8-0), Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump (32-2.5) and Madison Baxter in the discus (79-1). The Lady Dragons had 19 other top-three finishes.
“First, I’ve been extremely proud of the effort and work our kids have put in to the season this far,” Pepperell head coach Tyler Pullum said. “Each meet, we have focused on getting better, whether that’s hand-offs, jumps, throws, etc. They have bought into the process. Each of our athletes know they are getting better, but they aren’t where they want to be yet. On Thursday, we had quite a few (personal records), both boys and girls. We have people contributing all across the board right now, and it is blessing to be a part of. Each athlete on our team plays a role, and they are just focusing on their role.
“We’ll just continue focusing on the process, and we will let the chips fall where they may at the end of the season. We’ve got goals as a team, and they are working to make sure they get the opportunity to achieve them. I’m blessed to be able to help them reach those goals, and again, I couldn’t be more proud of them to this point.”
Pepperell’s boys had a trio of first-place finishes from DJ Rogers to lead the team’s efforts as the senior won the 100 dash (11.41), the long jump (20-9) and the triple jump (41-6). Hayden Jones also won the high jump (6-0) and Eliot Goggans won the discus (133-1) for the Dragons, who had 14 other top-five finishes.
Darlington’s girls had top finishes from Georgeanna Dempsey in the 300 hurdles (53.34). The Lady Tigers had 15 other top-five efforts.
Armuchee’s girls scored 82 points as a team with multiple first-place finishes. Shelby Green won the 800 (2:37.43) and 1,600 (5:42.37), while Marissa Kimple won the 3,200 (12:00.42). The Lady Indians’ 4x400 relay team of Kimple, Sophie Thacker, Caroline Fletcher and Grace Fellows finished first (4:34.20), as did the 4x800 relay team of Green, Thacker, Fellows and Kimple (11:20.23).
Armuchee’s girls had five other top-five finishes.
The Armuchee boys scored 63 points and were led by Sam Lindley, who won the 3,200 (10:45.98). The Indians had eight other top-five finishes.
The Coosa girls scored 35 total points, while the boys scored 30 points. The Lady Eagles had five top-five finishes, and the Eagles had two top-five finishes.
Darlington, Pepperell, Armuchee and Coosa will all compete along with Rome, Model and Unity Christian in the Floyd County Championships on Thursday at Barron Stadium starting at 4:30 p.m.