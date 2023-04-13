Three local teams got together for a tri-meet on Wednesday at Pepperell as the Darlington boys and Model girls earned the top team finishes in the standings.
The Tigers finished with 248.5 points on the boys side ahead of Pepperell (129) and Model (100.5), and the Lady Devils tallied 172 points to edge out Pepperell (157) and Darlington (157).
Darlington's boys had 11 top finishes including Sammy Kunczewski in the 100 meter dash (11.55), Grant Cross in the 1600 meter (4:45.03), Joel Lowenberg in the 300 meter hurdles (43.12), Joseph Wommack in the 400 meter dash (52.22), the 4x100 meter relay team of Connor Brown, Lowenberg, Bradley Sanker and Kunczewski (45.39), the 4x200 meter relay team of Kunczewski, Sanker, Brown and Link Lignell (1:33.85), the 4x400 meter relay team of Wommack, Anthony Natarella, Ryan Glass and Lignell (3:53.50), Glass in the 800 meter (2:11.82), Lignell in the pole vault (J12-00), Gus Gammage in the shot put (49-08) and Connor Ellison in the triple jump (39-04.75).
The Tigers had 13 other top-three finishes.
Pepperell's boys were led by top finishes from Alex Rhoades in the 110 meter hurdles (16.10), Hayden Jones in the high jump (5-10) and Ryder Ashmore in the long jump (18-01) to go with six other top-three finishes.
Model had one first-place finish on the boys side coming from Tryone Edwards in the 200 meter dash with a 24.15. The Devils had nine other top-three finishes.
The Lady Devils had six first-place efforts, including Eva Poyner winning both the 100 meter hurdles (16.64) and 300 meter hurdles (52.88). Other Model top finishes came from the 4x100 meter relay team of Claire Littlejohn, Javia Samples, Michelle Ramirez and Sydney Sutton (51.70), the 4x200 meter relay team of Sutton, Littlejohn, Ramirez and Samples (1:53.50), Samples in the long jump (14-11) and Reagan Orr in the pole vault (9-06).
The Model girls had 10 other top-three finishes.
Pepperell's girls had several top finishes as well, including Cloey Mitchell in the 100 meter dash (13.34), Jolie Splendore in the 200 meter dash (28.19), Olivia Edwards in the high jump (4-10), Madison Baxter in the shot put (31-01) and Bethanee Wiggins in the triple jump (31-11). The Lady Dragons had nine other top-three finishes.
Darlington's girls were led by first-place efforts from Kate Scott in the 1600 meter (5:59.44) and 800 meter (2:49.80), Emma Hunt in the 400 meter dash (1:04.30) and the 4x400 meter relay team of Belle Brooks, Georgeanna Dempsey, Scott and Hunt (4:39.54). The Lady Tigers had nine other top-three finishes.
Model and Pepperell will join other local teams Rome and Armuchee along with several others at the Friday Night Lights of Rome Meet on Friday at Barron Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. Darlington will host a meet on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. in its final tune-up before the region meet the following week.