Darlington suffered a tough loss in their season opener last week so they were definitely ready to get back on the field and let their frustration out on another opponent. That opponent was St. Francis on Friday night, and the Tigers definitely played like a team that didn't want to stay winless.
Darlington fell behind 14-0 early in the game but quickly gathered themselves and reeled off 35 straight points to earn a convincing 35-14 victory at St. Francis in Alpharetta.
The Tigers (1-1) used a grinding rushing game to bounce back from the early deficit and control the game from about the early second quarter to the final horn. They racked up 241 yards on the ground with several different guys pitching in, but they were led by Caleb Thompson with 96 yards and three touchdowns.
Darlington QB Jack Payne added 52 rushing yards as well as throwing for 80 yard and a TD, and Alan Cordero also had a rushing touchdown to go with his 46 yards on the ground.
Facing the two-touchdown deficit early in the second quarter, Darlington grabbed the momentum thanks to a 60-yard touchdown pass from Payne to Thompson. They went on to even the game and then go ahead 21-14 at the half thanks to Thompson scoring on three-yard and four-yard touchdown runs in the final four minutes of the second quarter.
Thompson added his third score of the night midway through the third on a one-yard plunge, and the Tigers wrapped up the scoring for the night on Cordero's nine-yard TD run late in the third.
Thompson also was a playmaker on defense with an interception. Joel Lowenberg led the Tigers with six tackles, including a tackle for loss, and Jack Good and Gatlin Hancock each added a sack apiece.
Ryland Scott was 5-for-5 on extra points for a perfect night in the Tigers' kicking game.
Darlington returns home to Chris Hunter stadium next Friday when they host Heard County at 7:30 p.m.