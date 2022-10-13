As crazy as it sounds the high school football regular season is nearing the home stretch, and with each week that passes, the games become that much more important.
The stakes are high in a trio of games involving local teams as Pepperell makes the short trip to Darlington for a contest that could determine the odds-on favorite to claim the Region 7-A Division I title (although Trion might have something to say about that), while Model heads on the road to Haralson County and Coosa visits Dade County in a pair of matchups with huge playoff implications.
The rest of the local teams will enjoy a bye week to rest and recover before the playoff push begins again for them next Friday.
Here are the details on what to expect in each of the three Friday night matchups on this week's schedule:
Pepperell (4-2, 2-0) at Darlington (7-0, 3-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Darlington won 48-21 at Chattooga; Pepperell won 45-7 at home vs. Armuchee
Series history: Pepperell leads 13-11
Last meeting: Darlington won 17-7 at home on Aug. 23, 2019
Darlington key players: D'Marion Floyd (RB/DB, Jr.), Jack Good (QB/LB, Sr.), Gatlin Hancock (OL/DL, Sr.)
Pepperell key players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Sr.), Gage Owens (DB/WR, Sr.), Tristan Alvarado (DL/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: The game that many fans on both sides had circled on the calendar before the season even started will carry the importance many thought it would as the Dragons take the short bus ride over Darlington on Friday night. Both teams enter the matchup unbeaten in the region, and a win in this one certainly will make one of these teams the favorite to claim the 7-A Division I crown and a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. The Tigers have been almost unstoppable offensively this season, putting up 30-plus points in all but one game (the season opener in Florida), and while the defense has allowed some points themselves, they have been able to get timely turnovers and stops when needed. Pepperell has looked very good and physical in the running game several times in 2022, including DJ Rogers rushing for close to 300 yards against Armuchee last Friday. The Dragons' defense has also matured over the first half of the schedule with many new starters gaining experience and confidence on the fly. This is one of those games between two big, physical teams that want to impose their will on the opponent. Both feature strong offensive and defensive lines, and that is the area of the game that will go a long way in deciding the outcome. Darlington's experience up front gives them a slight edge, but Pepperell will be some hungry underdogs on Friday night as well. This is going to be a fun one, folks. Buckle your chinstraps and get ready for some old school, tough football.
Prediction: Darlington wins 27-19
Model (4-3, 2-1) at Haralson County (2-5, 1-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Model won 24-0 at home vs. Fannin County; Haralson County lost 56-0 at Rockmart
Series history: Model leads 7-5
Last meeting: Haralson County won 43-0 at home on Sept. 10, 2021
Model key players: Jake Sanders (QB/DB, Jr.), Brant Pace (LB/TE, Sr.), Joey Samples (LB/FB/H, Sr.)
Haralson County key players: Haldyn Williams (QB/DB, Jr.), Caden Hughes (RB/LB, Sr.), Michael Hyatt (LB/OL, Sr.)
Outlook: The Blue Devils have played inspired and improved football over the last month or so, winning four of their last five and putting themselves in prime position to be a contender toward the top of the Region 7-AA standings. Quarterback Jake Sanders has helped the Model offense be very potent recently, and the Blue Devils' defense has been impressive as well, including several turnovers forced, a few defensive touchdowns and a shutout of Fannin County last Friday. Haralson County has struggled a bit so far this season following the loss of several key seniors from last year's region championship team as the program went through a great stretch in the last few years. The Rebels will still test you as far as how willing you are to try to stop their smash-mouth style of football, leaning on the running game almost exclusively. There is nothing over the last few weeks that would show that Model isn't up for the task, however. The Devils continue their surge and bid for a top-2 spot in the region and a home playoff game with a gritty road victory.
Prediction: Model wins 30-16
Coosa (3-4, 1-2) at Dade County (3-3, 0-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Last week: Coosa lost 14-7 at home vs. Trion; Dade County was idle
Series history: Coosa leads 19-9
Last meeting: Dade County won 35-6 at home on Oct. 22, 2021
Coosa key players: Harrison East (RB/LB, Soph.), Jyshughn Turner (LB/RB, Soph.), Josh Dixon (QB/LB, Sr.)
Dade County key players: Brody Cooper (QB, Sr.), Braylon Sullivan (RB/DB, Jr.), Landon Williams (LB/OL, Jr.)
Outlook: The Eagles' turnaround from a one-win season in 2021 has been thrilling to watch for Coosa fans as well as others in northwest Georgia, and they can really take another big step forward on Friday night as they visit Dade County. The Eagles and Wolverines are both contenders for a postseason spot, and while there are several more weeks in the regular season, this could be the one that determines which team plays on into the second week of November. Coosa hung tight with a good Trion team last Friday and will need that same kind of fight this week as Dade County is a similar style team. The Wolverines have some size and physicality that Coosa will have to combat, but if they can do that, they will be right in this game. Josh Dixon has shown the ability to lead the Eagles' offense well, and the offensive line in front of him has been much-improved in 2022 also. The Eagles know exactly what's on the line and they will rise to the occasion to steal a road win and keep their playoff hopes alive.
Prediction: Coosa wins 20-17