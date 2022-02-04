Pepperell High senior Dakota Corntassel signed a baseball scholarship Friday with Southern Wesleyan University.
Corntassel said of the signing: “It really means a lot. It's something I've been working for since I was little...six, seven or eight years old. I just see it as an opportunity to take the next step. It's a chance to learn and develop and grow as a whole. I definitely won't take this opportunity for granted.”
“(Southern Wesleyan) is a well-developed Christian school. They have a new coach, and he was really interested in me. The main thing that pulled me in is he told me I was going to get the chance to play as a freshman because of my pitching ability. That's where I wanted to go because I wanted to play. That's how you get better.”
“I hope this last high school baseball season is a great run and goes well into the summer. We want to do some big things this year at Pepperell. After that, I'll go straight into summer ball to prepare me for the next level. I'm not really nervous at all about going to college...I'm just ready."
Also attending the signing and are pictured along with Corntassel (seated, center) are (seated, from left) mother Lisa Corntassel, father Brian Corntassel, (standing, from left) Pepperell High principal Jason Kouns, Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Robert Scoggins, Pepperell High head baseball coach Chad Brown, Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Jonathan Cannon, youth baseball coach Dennis Lemming, brother Michael Corntassel, 6-4-3 baseball coach TJ Pagan, youth baseball coach Rodney Clemones and Pepperell High assistant baseball coach Riley Forson.