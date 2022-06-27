It was a tight finish on Sunday at the Coosa Invitational, but Lindsey Cordell's impressive second round was enough to put him atop the leaderboard when the dust settled.
Cordell, a former Darlington standout who now plays at Georgia Southern, shot a 7-under 65 in the final round following an even-par 72 in the first round on Saturday to rally for a one-stroke victory.
Cordell narrowly edged out Collin Doss and Seth Brandon who each finished at 6-under. Doss shot a 70-68 over the two-day tournament while Brandon shot a 71-67. Last year's Coosa Invitational champion Blake Holbrook finished alone in fourth with a 5-under (70-69).
Rounding out the top five was Travis Nance and Brian Farrer who tied for fifth at 4-under. Nance shot two rounds of 70, and Farrer shot a 71-69.
Completing the top 10 along with ties were Anthony Barr (T-7th, 3-under), Steve Davis (T-7th, 3-under), Greg Robinson (9th, 2-under), Trent Mansfield (T-10th, 1-under), Hogan Ingram (T-10th, 1-under) and Chad Branton (T-10th, 1-under).
In the Senior division, the battle for the top spot was competitive as well with Tony Beard edging out a top finish by one stroke as he shot a 1-over, 145 to finish just ahead of Mike Nance at 2-over, 146. Rounding out the top five were Kevin Sullivan (3-over, 147), Alp Kupcuoglu (7-over, 151) and Ben Nixon (8-over, 152).
David Nell claimed the first-place finish in the Super Senior division with a 1-under, 143. Darnell Lowrey (E, 144) and Dick Donegan (1-over, 145) finished second and third, respectively.