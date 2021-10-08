Coosa's offense struggled from the get-go against Chattooga (4-2, 2-0 in Region 7-AA) on Friday night, and the Indians sailed to a 40-3 win on the road.
The contest started in a tough way for Coosa as they lost four yards on the second play and going three and out. The punt was blocked and gave the Indians excellent field position at the Eagles' 19 yard line.
Chattooga's Nic Hester ran the ball in for a touchdown on the first play of the drive, giving the Indians a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles had a good second drive with an explosive 36-yard run from DJ Hames that put Coosa (0-6, 0-2) deep into Chattooga territory. However, the blitz proved too difficult to navigate and Coosa had to settle for a field goal.
Coosa fumbled the ball just two plays into the next drive and lost possession to Chattooga. The Indians again were in great field position and took advantage. LaShaun Lester ran 14 yards for the score. The Eagles went three and out twice and gave Chattooga possession with just 46 seconds left. A 46-yard run from Hester put the Indians at the Coosa 6 yard line. Lester ran the ball in for a last second score to end the half, up 21-3.
Chattooga had the first possession of the second half and scored quickly on a 62-yard Lester run to go up 28-3.
For Coosa, another three and out forced a punt, which was blocked and set Chattooga up at the Eagles' 48. Quarterback Brody Mobbs lobbed a pass to Jaylon Johnson for another touchdown.
Coosa's defense made the Indians earn their next score. The Eagles would tackle for a loss, then give up 10 yards, then tackle for loss again. Chattooga faced just its third fourth down of the game on the drive and opted to go for a 27-yard field goal, which was good.
After Coosa once again went three and out, both teams had a mixture of varsity and JV on the field. The only other scoring happen when Chattooga sacked the quarterback in the end zone to bring the final score to 40-3.
Taking a look at the stats, the Eagles were simply outclassed on offense. The team mustered only 87 yards of total offense, 67 of which was on 24 carries. Hames led the team in rushing and total yards with 39. Quarterback Hayden McBurnett completed 3-of-7 passes for 20 yards.
Chattooga had 300 offensive yards with 264 in the run game. Lester was Chattooga's yards leader with 98 and three touchdowns on seven carries. Hester finished with 84 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Mobbs completed two of four passes for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Penalties didn't help matters either. Coosa was penalized five times for jumping offsides, resulting in a loss of 25 yards.
Coosa hopes to earn its first win of the season next Thursday in a Region 7-AA matchup at home against Gordon Central starting at 7:30 p.m.