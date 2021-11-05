The GHSA State Cross Country Meet festivities got underway on Friday, and a few local runners made their mark in the first races of the day in Carrollton.
Coosa's Sophia Cook and Model's Simon Schabort each ran impressive times to finish in the Top 10 of their respective meets on Friday morning as they competed against the best high school cross country runners in Georgia.
Schabort, the Region 7-AA champion, led things off in the Class AA Boys State Meet as he finished seventh individually with a time of 17:10.12 as the top time for the Model boys, who placed sixth as a team.
Cook, also a Region 7-AA individual champion, was next up in the Class AA Girls State Meet, and she concluded her season with fourth-place finish individually with a time of 19:59.53. She was the top performer for the Lady Eagles who took 11th in the team scores.
Adding to Schabort's efforts was Model teammate Zach Mickler, who placed 11th with a 17:21.54, and completing the Devils' team score of 199 was Owen Fincher (56th, 19:29.54), Eli Moon (60th, 19:37.67) and Thomas Goggans (68th, 19:44.83).
The Coosa boys also ran in the State Meet and 18th in the team standings with a score of 506. Their top runners were Jesse Holcomb in 74th with a 19:52.40 and Ezra Guerrero in 84th with a 20:10.88.
Behind Cook for the Lady Eagles' completing their team score of 296 were Meadow Rose (53rd, 24:19.48), Shelby Nutter (75th, 25:46.38), Aayushi Patel (82nd, 26:20.32) and Neema Patel (91st, 26:59.64).
The Model girls earned a 12th-place finish as a team with a score of 311 as they were led by Jessie Schroeder who took 28th with a 22:28.11 and Sydney Sutton who took 42nd with a 23:11.49. Rounding out the team-scoring finishes for the Lady Devils were Allie Calvert (78th, 26:04.06), Miriam Burnes (83rd, 26:20.85) and Sydney Grace Gowens (89th, 26:49.57).
The State Meet will conclude on Saturday in Carrollton with several other local teams taking part in the action as the Rome boys and girls run in the Class AAAAAA Boys and Girls State Meets at 8 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., respectively, followed by the Darlington boys and girls running in the Class A Private Boys and Girls State Meets at 11 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., respectively, and the Armuchee boys and girls capping things off in the Class A Public Boys and Girls State Meets at 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., respectively.