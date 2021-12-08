Coosa traveled to Summerville on Tuesday evening and had a great night, defeating Fort Payne (Ala.) and Chattooga for a tri-match sweep.
The Eagles pulled out a hard-fought victory over Fort Payne 43-42 in their first match and then ended the night with a 51-27 victory over host Chattooga.
Leading the way individually for Coosa was the trio of Gage Cole, Antonio Cardenas and Jacob Hughes with two pins, and Johan Alvarez also picked up two wins, one by pin.
Also earning individual wins were Darrion Johnson, Waylon Carter, Caiden Atkins, Ivan Yoder, Carlos Velasquez, Kaiden Palmer and Charlie Gomez.
The Eagles will be back on the mats on Thursday when they travel to Dade County.
In other prep wrestling action from Tuesday night:
Dragons split at home
Pepperell hosted Gordon Lee and Rockmart for a tri-match on Tuesday and finished with a split for the night.
The Dragons won their first match convincingly over Gordon Lee 60-24 before dropping a tough one against Rockmart 47-27. Wrestlers going 2-0 for Pepperell were Cody Duck, Jackson Lawrence, Matthew Waddell, Waylon Miller and Jake Roberts.
"Tonight we looked rusty, but we were still able to grind it out and win one of our two duals," said Pepperell head coach Austin Sanders. "We have to get a little bit tougher mentally and dig deep, but we know we have it in us. This team has loads of potential, and we will keep hammering away."
Pepperell will get back into action on Saturday when they host the Dragon Duals starting at 9 a.m. with several strong teams competing in the field.