The Coosa boys took a road trip to Fannin County on Tuesday and earned a hard-fought 46-42 win to remain unbeaten in region play.
The Eagles (7-4, 3-0 in 7-AA) gained an early lead in the game as they were up 10-7 after one quarter and 22-19 at the half and were able to hold off a comeback by the host Rebels over the final two quarters.
Joseph Richardson led Coosa in scoring with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Josh Dixon was also in double figures with 10 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, and Zaire Philyaw and Aaron Davis each added eight points.
Coosa was scheduled to play at Dade County on Friday, but that game was postponed to a later date to be announced. The Eagles will be on the road Tuesday to visit county rival Pepperell for a 7-AA matchup at 7:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action from earlier this week:
Darlington girls 57, Bremen 23
The Lady Tigers built an early lead and continued to add on throughout the game as they rolled to a dominant non-region road victory on Tuesday.
Darlington (11-2) led 14-6 after one quarter and stretched that lead out to 29-13 at the half. They sealed the game with a big third quarter in which they outscored the host Lady Devils 20-7.
Leading a balanced scoring sheet that saw 11 different Darlington players contributed points was Jyjy Johnson with 11. Georgeanna Dempsey was also in double figures with 10 points, Liz Boyd added eight and Caroline Brewster scored seven.
The Lady Tigers open Region 7-A Private play on Friday when they host Mount Paran Christian at 6 p.m.
Darlington will visit Christian Heritage for a region matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m.