Even if there was no trophy on the line, the Coosa girls had plenty of motivation on Thursday night.
Matched up against long-time rival Model in the consolation bracket of the Rome Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament, the Lady Eagles played with high energy while posting a 54-32 win.
“This was a sweet victory for us,” said Coosa guard Emma Payne, who knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the win. “Model has always been a big rival for us and a team that we always want to beat. We didn’t care if this was a consolation game. We put 100 percent concentration and effort into this one.”
Madison Ingram scored a game-high 20 points and Paris Woodard added 18 for the Lady Eagles (1-5), who put the exclamation point on the win by closing the game on a 13-1 run over the final six minutes.
“This was a really good feeling, especially after last year,” said Ingram, referring to Coosa’s season-long struggles during the 2020-21 campaign. “We were able to cut down on our turnovers tonight, and we also put in some new things that really worked.”
Coosa owned a 23-17 lead at the half and then gradually extended the advantage in the third quarter, thanks to some steady work at the foul line. Coosa made only one field goal during the quarter, but outscored Model 13-9 by converting 7-of-10 free throws.
The teams then traded buckets for the first two minutes of the fourth quarter, with Model (3-6) trimming the Coosa lead to 41-31 after a basket by Sadie Raughton with 5:50 remaining.
But from there, it was all Lady Eagles. They reeled off 13 consecutive points, including a deep 3-pointer by Payne and three buckets in the paint by Woodard, to stretch the lead to 54-31 before Model converted a free throw in the final 10 seconds to stop the run.
“We really finished strong tonight,” said Payne. “We’ve lost some close games this year, so it felt great to play well (down the stretch) like we did tonight.”
The two teams will now turn their attention to the next game on the schedule now that their run in the Christmas Tournament has ended. Coosa is back home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a non-region contest against Unity Christian. Model will host Trion in a non-region game on Monday at 6 p.m.
In other consolation action from Thursday's tournament:
Woodland boys 64, Pepperell 43
The Wildcats ended their Christmas Tournament run on a positive note by building a lead at the half over Pepperell and extending it steadily over the final two quarters to earn a convincing win.
Woodland (4-4) led 27-19 at the half before outscoring the Dragons 18-13 in the third and 19-11 in the fourth to seal the victory.
The Wildcats were led by Diaz Garrett who scored a game-high 19 points, including a pair of 3s. Brelace Williams was also in double figures with 12 points, and Gavin Harris added eight.
Pepperell (0-7) was led by Alex Rhoades with 14 points, and Kalvarri Smith added nine.
The Dragons will next visit Bremen on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for a non-region contest.
Woodland 39, Unity Christian 29
The Lady Wildcats trailed by three after three quarters in Thursday's consolation game but dominated the final period to complete a comeback win.
Woodland (2-8) was down 26-22 going to the final quarter but completely turned the momentum of the game around by outscoring Unity Christian 17-3 in the fourth, including making eight big free throws down the stretch.
The Lady Wildcats were led by Abigail Taylor with 13 points. Morgan Echols contributed nine, and Dylynn Motes had seven.
For Unity Christian (3-4), Bekah Wisener finished in double figures in scoring with 10 points. Lizzy Pardue added six.
The Lady Lions are next on the court on Tuesday when they visit Coosa for a non-region showdown at 6 p.m.