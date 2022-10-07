The Coosa Lady Eagles scored 10 first-inning runs en route to a convincing, run-rule shortened 15-0 win at Fellowship Christian in non-region play on Thursday.
Following the huge first frame, Coosa (6-10) added three runs in the second and two in the fourth to force the mercy rule.
Lady Eagles' pitcher Abby Jacobs pitched a four-inning, no-hitter and struck out nine to earn the win and also had a pair of hits, two RBIs and two runs scored at the plate.
Lexus Butts contributed two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored, Maddie Carter was 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored and Ava Osborne had two hits and an RBI.
Other offensive standouts included Emily Lucas with a hit, an RBI and three runs scored, Brinley Wilson with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored and Aubrey Blanton with two RBIs. MK Wilson and Lexie Terry also drove in a run apiece.
In other prep softball action on Thursday, Armuchee went on the road and dropped a region contest at Trion 12-0. The only two hits for the Lady Indians (9-15, 4-7 Region 7-A Division I) came from Kelsey Wooten and Izzy Espy.
Coosa will be on the road again on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to take on region foe Chattooga. Armuchee will wrap up its season by hosting Dade County on Monday at 5 p.m.