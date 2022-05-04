Both Coosa and Pepperell went on the road in the second round of the Class AA state playoffs knowing they were facing tough opponents, and Thomasville and Bleckley County each lived up to that billing.
The Eagles’ and Dragons’ seasons came to an end on Wednesday as they were each swept by their No. 1-seeded opponents. Coosa (22-10) lost 11-3 and 11-0, while Pepperell (19-16) lost a pair of close contests by 3-1 and 2-0 scores.
For the Eagles in Game 1, neither team scored over the first four innings as each pitcher threw up zeroes on the scoreboard. After Coosa grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth, Thomasville rallied for four runs in the bottom of the inning and then had a seven-run sixth to turn the game around.
Hayden McBurnett had a double and an RBI in Game 1 for Coosa, and Gavin East also drove in a run. Cody King added a hit, and Ashton Williams drew two walks and scored a run. King started and went the first 5 2/3 innings and pitched well over the first several innings before Thomasville’s offense exploded late in the game.
In the Game 2 loss, Coosa ran into an incredible outing by Thomasville’s Gabe Duncan, who pitched a six-inning perfect game to clinch the series.
In the first game of Pepperell’s doubleheader, Bleckley County scored three runs in the third inning to take the lead and held on from there. The Dragons scored a single run in the fourth but couldn’t cut the deficit any further.
Blake Floyd led the Pepperell offense with two hits and an RBI, Brenton McGinnis added a hit and a run scored and Logan Lawrence had the only other hit.
Landen Loyd pitched well but took the tough-luck loss as he went six innings and allowed three unearned runs on five hits while striking out four.
Game 2 featured two more well-pitched games by the starters as both Thomasville’s Eli Mullis and Pepperell’s Dakota Corntassel tossed complete games. Corntassel took the loss despite going seven innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out four.
McGinnis was the lone Dragon with multiple hits in Game 2, and Loyd and Ryan Ely each had one hit as well.
Thomasville moved on to the elite eight, where it will face the winner of the Pace Academy-Toombs County series, and Bleckley County advanced to take on the winner of the Jeff Davis-Elbert County series.