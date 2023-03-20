Coosa took down Dade County 6-1 on Saturday to close out a series win in Region 7-A Division I play thanks to timely hitting and a complete-game effort on the mound from Pacey Smith.
Smith went all seven innings for the Eagles (6-9, 3-3 7-A Division I) to earn the win as he allowed just one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and three walks. Coosa battled back to take two out of three in the series after losing the first game of the three-game set on Tuesday.
The Coosa bats gave Smith some early run support in the game, which was postponed from Friday to Saturday due to inclement weather, as they put up two in the first and three in the third. After Dade County scored its lone run in the sixth, the Eagles answered right back with one in the bottom of the inning.
Trent Cantrell had a pair of hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Smith and Andrew Holt each had a double and a run scored. Hayden McBurnett added two hits, CJ Wade drove in a run and Ryan Smith contributed a hit, a walk and a run scored.
Coosa has a big series ahead this week in region play as it opens a three-game set on Tuesday at Pepperell at 5:30 p.m.
In other prep sports action over the weekend:
SOCCER Model boys 7, Fannin County 0
The Devils went on the road and earned a convincing win to continue their strong play of late.
Model (9-3-1, 7-1 7-AA) was led by Lakin Dancause with a hat trick of three goals to go with an assist. Grayson Davis also had a big game with a goal and three assists.
Also scoring for the Devils with one goal apiece were Jack Robinson, Evans Drinkard and Kevin Espinoza. Jonathan Ogle added two assists.
Zane Nicholson recorded one save in goal.
Model was back at home on Monday to host Murray County for another region contest. The Devils will host Haralson County on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Model girls 6, Fannin County 0
The Lady Devils continued their dominance of region foes and remained unbeaten on the season with a shutout victory on the road on Friday.
Model (11-0, 8-0 7-AA) had five different players score goals and shut out its opponent for the eighth straight game. Madison Parker led the offensive efforts with two goals and an assist.
Briley Sims also had a goal and an assist, and Elise O’Neil, Sophie Lawing and Claire Allmon each scored one goal. SG Gowens contributed an assist as well.
Ryli Howe and Emma Couch each played a half in goal to combine for the clean sheet and each recorded one save.
The Lady Devils were back home on Monday to host Murray County and will host region foe Haralson County on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
TRACK Darlington, Model compete at invitational
Both Model and Darlington traveled to Calhoun on Saturday to compete in the Mohawk-Warrior Invitational at Gordon Central High and each had some strong individual performances.
The Darlington boys had the top team total from the local squads as they took third in the team standings with 78 points. Model was not far behind in fourth with 74.5 points. Kennesaw Mountain (84) and Cartersville (80.5) finished in the top two spots in the standings.
The Tigers were led by three first-place finishes, including Gus Gammage in the shot put (50-5), Joseph Wommack in the triple jump (41-4.5) and the 4x800 meter relay team (9:04.89).
Other top-five finishes included Wommack in the 400 meter dash (fourth, 52.77), Grant Cross in the 800 meter (third, 2:07.75), Brock Ferguson in the 1600 meter (fifth, 4:53.59), Tommy Cowan in the 3200 meter (fifth, 10:57.00), Joel Lowenberg in the 300 meter hurdles (fifth, 43.82), the 4x400 meter relay team (fifth, 3:48.83), Connor Ellison in the triple jump (third, 40-6) and Whit Molnar in the pole vault (fourth, 9-0). Darlington had 11 other top-10 finishes.
The Model boys were led by a pair of first-place efforts, including Daniel Jolly in the 100 meter dash (10.5) and Simon Schabort in the 800 meter (2:00.21).
Other top-five finishes for the Devils included Thomas Goggans in the 800 meter (fifth, 2:08.82), the 4x200 meter relay team (third, 1:33.57), the 4x400 meter relay team (fourth, 3:48.00), the 4x800 meter relay team (third, 9:30.91), Jermaine Campbell in the triple jump (fourth, 40-0), Zachary Wyman in the pole vault (fourth, 9-0) and Jeremias Heard in the discus (third, 130-6) and shot put (second, 47-2). Model had seven other top-10 finishes.
The Model girls finished in ninth in the team standings with 39 points, and Darlington was 11th with 33 points.
The Lady Devils’ top finish came from Natalie Long in the 3200 meter (second, 13:08.70). Other top-five finishes came from Reagan Orr in the 100 meter hurdles (fourth, 16.97) and pole vault (fourth, 7-0), Eva Poyner in the 100 meter hurdles (fifth, 17.44) and the high jump (fifth, 4-8), Javia Samples in the long jump (third, 15-3) and Desirae Johnson in the discus (fifth, 90-2). They had one other top-10 finish.
Darlington’s girls got a first-place effort from Kate Scott in the 3200 meter (13:04.85). Other top-five finishes came from Emma Hunt in the 400 meter dash (fifth, 1:04.65), Scott in the 1600 meter (third, 6:03.37), the 4x200 meter relay team (third, 1:54.95) and the 4x400 meter relay team (fourth, 4:52.78). The Lady Tigers had five other top-10 finishes.
Model will be back at Gordon Central for a meet on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. Darlington will host Pepperell, Coosa and Armuchee on Thursday for a meet starting at 4 p.m.
Spring Sports Coverage For spring sports coverage, coaches, assistant coaches, team statisticians or team representatives are asked to send scores, stats and info to afarrer@rn-t.com.