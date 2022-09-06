Coosa and Darlington each traveled to Woodland High on Saturday to compete at the annual Run at The Rock meet and both teams were led by some strong individual performances.
The Lady Eagles boasted the top two finishers in the girls race as Sophia Cook and Alishia Cook crossed the line in first and second with times of 19:52.15 and 20:37.40, respectively.
The top efforts led the way for the Coosa girls to finish fifth as a team with a score of 202. Completing the team score was Meadow Rose (64th, 27:10.45), Brinley Wilson (76th, 28:13.08) and Claire Gilreath (96th, 29:30.54).
Just behind the Cook first and second efforts in the girls' race was Darlington's Kate Scott who finished third with a 21:20.72. That effort helped the Lady Tigers to a 13th-place team finish with a score of 280 as Annie Beauchamp (44th, 25:46.95) and Gai Prado Bouckaert (73rd, 27:52.51) were the next highest individual finishers.
On the boys' side, Darlington earned a second-place team finish with a score of 88 as Ryan Glass led the charge with a fourth-place individual finish with a time of 17:42.80.
The Tigers' Anthony Natarella (11th, 18:31.65), Aiden Parsa (12th, 18:32.22) and Hayes Parsa (13th, 18:33.32) were next up for the team score, and David Edwards (55th, 19:59.33) rounded out the Darlington finishers.
The Coosa boys came in 15th as a team with a score of 404 as Jesse Holcomb was the Eagles' top finisher in 53rd with a time of 19:57.94.
Darlington will next compete when it hosts the GOAT Trail Run on Thursday starting at 5 p.m., and Coosa will compete at the Carrollton Orthopedic Invitational on Saturday at Carrollton High School starting at 9:30 a.m.