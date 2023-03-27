Coosa built a lead with a big second inning and held on from there to earn a 6-3 win at Pepperell on Friday to claim the region series by taking two out of three.
The Eagles (8-10, 5-4 7-A Division I) grabbed momentum in Friday's game with a four-run top of the second. They then added two more in the fourth to build the lead up to 6-0 before Pepperell scored one in the fifth and attempted a late rally with two in the seventh before eventually falling short.
Pacey Smith earned the win for Coosa after a strong outing in which he went 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Colton McBurnett finished the game by getting the last out for the save.
At the plate Ryan Smith had a double and two RBIs to lead the Eagles' offense. Gavin East contributed a double, an RBI and two runs scored, and McBurnett had a hit and scored two runs. Andrew Earwood also had a double and scored a run, and Andrew Holt had a hit and scored a run.
Pepperell (12-6, 7-2) was led offensively by Kaleb Davis who went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored. JP Kilgo added a hit and an RBI, and Ayden Frazier and Ryan Ely each had a double. Frazier scored two runs. Sam Ross also drove in a run.
Cade Middleton took the loss after pitching 3 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts. Will York pitched 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts and two walks, and Layton Sanford tossed two innings and didn't allow a hit or a run.
Coosa is back on its home field on Tuesday to open another big Region 7-A Division I series against county rival Armuchee on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Pepperell will be off from region play this week as the Dragons host Haralson County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
In other prep baseball action from Friday:
Model sweeps road doubleheader
The Blue Devils went on the road and completed a three-game sweep of North Murray in a region series thanks to 12-7 and 8-0 wins on Friday.
In Game 1, Model (14-3, 6-0 7-AA) built a 7-0 lead with four runs in the first and three in the second before North Murray rallied to tie the game in the third. The Devils scored five runs over the final three innings, however, to pull back ahead and hold on for the victory.
Reece Grodeman had a pair of hits, including a triple, to go with four RBIs while Hudson Latimer was 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to lead the offense. Drake Swiger contributed a pair of hits and three RBIs, and Jace Armstrong and Jared Terhune also drove in a run apiece. Cooper Dean and Brant Pace also had a hit and scored two runs.
Dean earned the win in relief as he pitched the final 4 1/3 innings and allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
In Game 2, Model got a combined dominant effort for a shutout from Chance Minshew and Grodeman. Minshew went six innings and didn’t allow a run on just three hits with 10 strikeouts. Grodeman pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a hit or a run while striking out three.
Offensively Swiger added two more hits and two more RBIs, and Dean had a hit and two RBIs. Dillon Silver had a pair of hits and two runs scored, and Latimer contributed a hit and an RBI as well. Grodeman also drove in a run.
The Devils will be back home on Tuesday to host Murray County at 5 p.m. in the first of a three-game series this week.
Rome splits at Creekview
The Wolves dropped the opener of a doubleheader on Friday but rallied late in the second game to not only secure a split for the day but also win two out of three in the region series.
Rome (11-7, 4-5 6-AAAAAA) lost the first game on Friday after the contest was tied and went to extras at 1-1. The Wolves scored two in the ninth to go ahead before Creekview answered with three in the bottom half of the inning to win it.
Chaz Moore had a home run and two RBIs, and Josh Ellard added a hit and an RBI for Rome. Bryson Thacker had two hits, and Jeremiah Farrer added a double.
On the mound Braxton Wade took the loss in relief as he allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. Thacker got a no decision after pitching the first six innings and allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts.
In Game 2, Rome trailed 4-0 going to the sixth but scored three in the sixth and three in the seventh to come back for an important region victory. Reece Fountain had a double and three RBIs to lead the offense, and Wade contributed two hits and an RBI. Thacker scored two runs, and Moore drew a walk and scored a run.
Jackson Slatky earned the win in relief as he pitched the final three innings and didn’t give up a run on just one hit with one strikeout and three walks. Ellard got a no decision after pitching the first four innings and allowing three unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts.
Rome will open another region series on Tuesday when it travels to Etowah for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch. The two will play a doubleheader back at Rome on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
Trion 6, Darlington 4
The Tigers dropped the rubber game of a three-game set in region play on Friday on the road as unearned runs cost them against Trion.
Logan Floyd pitched solidly for Darlington (9-10, 4-5 7-A Division I) as he allowed just three hits but gave up six runs with only two being earned. He struck out seven and walked four in six innings of work as he took the loss.
Floyd also had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Tigers’ bats. Thomas Bethel and Hill Shropshire each had a hit as well.
Darlington will look to bounce back when it opens a three-game region series on Tuesday at Dade County starting at 6:45 p.m.