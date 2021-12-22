Coosa and Unity Cristian met for a pair of non-region games on Tuesday afternoon, and the result was a split with the Lady Lions winning the girls game and the Eagles pulling away in the second half to win the boys game.
Here is some info on each of the matchups:
Coosa boys 76, Unity Christian 51
It was a tight game at the half, but Coosa turned on the jets over the final two quarters to pull away and earn a comfortable victory at home in non-region play.
Coosa (6-2) led 26-20 at the break but outscored the Lions 22-17 in the third quarter and doubled up Unity Christian in the fourth quarter 28-14 to end the game on a high note.
Coosa's Joseph Richardson had a huge night with a game-high 30 points, including 20 in the final two quarters. Josh Dixon and Aaron Davis were also in double figures in scoring with 10 points apiece.
Unity Christian (2-7) was led by Austin Wilkerson with 22 points. Dylan Brown added eight, and Bryson Marcos and Jay Davis each scored seven.
Coosa will be on the court next on Dec. 28 when they play in the Battle of the States in Hiawassee, taking on Murphy (N.C.) in their first game at 7:30 p.m. Unity Christian will play at Pepperell on Dec. 30 for another non-region test at 7:30 p.m.
Unity Christian girls 50, Coosa 34
The Lady Lions used a well-balanced scoring effort and a strong defensive showing in the second half to earn a road win on Tuesday afternoon.
Unity Christian (4-4) led 26-23 at the half but outscored the host Lady Eagles 14-6 in the third quarter and 8-5 in the fourth as they put the clamps down defensively.
The Lady Lions had three different players score in double figures as Bekah Wisener, Emily King and Alyssa Dixon had 10 points. Kyla Marcos added eight points.
Coosa (1-6) was led by Sethanie Morgan with 10 points. Madison Ingram and Abby Jacobs each scored six.
The Lady Lions will be on the road again on Dec. 30 when they visit Pepperell for a non-region contest at 6 p.m. The Coosa girls will play in the Battle of the States Tournament starting on Dec. 28 in Hiawassee and take on Murphy (N.C.) at 4 p.m.