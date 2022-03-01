Coosa’s Esvin Orellana scored five goals and tallied an assist, as the Eagles’ offense blanketed Pepperell’s goal with shots all night leading the Eagles to a 10-0 Region 7-AA win on the road on Monday night.
“The guys are well centered. They know what they want,” Coosa head coach Ruben Maldonado said. “Our focus is obviously winning the region, but we’ve got to take it one game at a time.”
Orellana and the Eagles wasted no time staking their claim to the game. Orellana pounced on a loose ball and slammed it into the goal in the box in the second minute for a 1-0 lead. A minute later, Orellana ran onto a long ball and smashed the ball into the lower right corner to extend the Eagles lead to 2-0.
Coosa’s offense peppered Pepperell’s goal with shots throughout the opening half. All told, the Eagles took 20 shots on goal in the first half. Dragons’ keeper Elliot Goggans managed to turn away several of them grabbing 10 saves in the opening half.
After about 20 minutes without a goal, Orellana found Wesley Ordonez with a pass in the box that Ordonez took and sent into the lower left corner of the goal, upping the Coosa lead to 3-0.
Orellana’s next goal might have been his most impressive as he managed to swipe the ball from a Pepperell defender just outside of the box. He juked another defender, lost his footing and as he was falling to the turf managed to get enough of his foot on the ball to blast it into the top right corner to extend the lead to 4-0.
Alvaro Cornejo added a goal on a header, and Gavin Williams dribbled the ball from midfield and past several defenders before slotting it into the lower left coroner of the net for a 6-0 halftime lead.
Williams was one of several Coosa players who seemed to be all over the field on the evening ranging from the back half on defense to supporting the offense up front.
In the 47th minute, Cornejo headed another ball into the goal this time after Juan Gonzalez floated a ball toward the back post. Orellana added goals in the 54th and 55th minute, moving the lead to 9-0, and Daniel Rosales ended the game by mercy rule when he scored on a nice cross from Williams for the 10th goal.
All told, the Eagles took 39 shots on goal and Pepperell’s Goggans ended the evening with 16 saves.
Although the Dragons didn’t score in the contest, they did have several offensive chances near the goal. The Eagles backline did a solid job of refusing to allow the Dragons any good looks and Pepperell only managed three shots with only one on target in the contest.
Coosa keeper Benlly Gonzalez got the shutout in goal. He also came off his line a few times to help Coosa’s defense snuff out some Pepperell scoring opportunities.
Orellana led Coosa with five goals, and he added one assist. Cornejo netted two goals, while Ordonez, Williams and Rosales all scored as well.
Maldonado seemed pleased with the efforts of the squad and how they are progressing on the season.
“At the beginning of the season, we were kind of all screaming at each other. Now we’re growing together as a team. You can tell that by how we did tonight,” he said. “We have a couple of starters out with injuries, but we’re hoping to get them back before too long.”
With the win, the Eagles move to 5-1-1 on the season and play again on the road on Wednesday at Region 7-AA rival Gordon Central at 7 p.m.
In the Coosa-Pepperell girls game earlier on Monday:
Coosa 5, Pepperell 1
After a couple of early-season losses, Coosa head coach Luke Myers implored his athletes to be more aggressive and put more pressure on the ball.
The encouragement paid off for the Lady Eagles on Monday night as they took down host Pepperell 5-1 in a Region 7-AA contest.
“It’s been a slow start for us, but I think we’re finding ourselves as a team. We’re young. We have some freshmen and sophomores starting, but it looks like we’re starting to find our confidence. We’re starting to put goals in the back of the net,” Myers said. “A couple of games earlier in the season we got beat because we didn't play aggressive, so we’ve been really kind of pushing that hard. We came out aggressive tonight and it really showed.”
While Coosa’s early pressure led to scoring chances it didn’t lead to goals. Pepperell also had a few early scoring chances and possibly their best opportunity turned into a huge momentum shifting moment for the contest.
Pepperell’s Abigail Silver got taken down in the box drawing a penalty kick. The ensuing penalty kick slammed into the crossbar and straight down into Coosa keeper Emily Lucas’s hands. Lucas grabbed the ball and got it out fast to a streaking Madison Ingram. Ingram managed to get by two defenders and then slot a pass to Isabelle Phillips who knocked the ball into the net for Coosa’s opening goal and a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute.
Coosa (3-4, 1-2 in 7-AA) built off the momentum bringing the ball back near the Lady Dragons’ goal a couple of more times in the next few minutes before the Lady Eagle’s Alexis Medrano smashed a free kick just on the other side of midfield to Ingram. Ingram outraced a defender and slotted the ball into the lower left corner of the net for a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute.
With less than a minute remaining in the opening half, Coosa won a corner kick and Medrano curved the kick around the keeper and into the far side of the net, handing the Eagles a 3-0 halftime lead.
“I was proud of the way our midfield possessed the ball. At half-time I talked to them and I wanted them to get the ball off their feet a little bit quicker,” Myers said. “They stepped up and did that in the second half.”
Medrano added another goal in the 47th minute when she started dribbling from the left side of the box and managed to evade and maneuver past three Lady Dragons’ defenders before sinking the ball into the lower left corner, extending Coosa’s lead to 4-0.
Although the Lady Dragons hadn’t managed to find the back of the net, they had managed to pressure the Coosa defense on several occasions. In the 60th minute, the pressure paid off as Silver broke away and slipped past the final Coosa defender before slotting the ball home, cutting the Eagle’s lead to 4-1.
The goal gave Pepperell some life and over the next 10 minutes, Pepperell pestered Coosa’s defense, but the Lady Dragons weren’t able to find another goal.
The Lady Eagles dynamic duo who started the game’s scoring finished it in the final minute of play when Phillips crossed the ball from the left side of the box and Ingram finished with a solid shot.
Ingram and Medrano each scored twice for the Eagles and also both tallied an assist. Phillips added a goal and an assist as well.
Silver scored the lone goal for Pepperell. Coosa's Lucas got the win in goal while tallying six saves. Pepperell’s Trista Ely had 12 saves in goal.