The GHSA recently announced its winners of the annual Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards for the 2021-22 school year, and Armuchee and Coosa were each selected as the representative from their respective regions.
The award, which is sponsored by Georgia’s Electric Membership Cooperatives (EMCs), has been in existence since 2006 and honors those that best represent the GHSA’s philosophy that “students, athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activities programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Schools winning this award are thus honored for displaying exemplary sportsmanship during competition throughout the school year according to the GHSA website.
“Congratulations to all of the region winners of the GHSA Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award for 2021-2022,” said Dr. Robin Hines, GHSA executive director. “It is an honor for these member schools to be selected by their regions for this award. The characteristics of good sportsmanship are critical to the development of our young people as they transition into productive adults. The GHSA applauds our schools on this accomplishment and appreciates Georgia’s EMCs for their support of this outstanding recognition program.”
The award is voted on by the administrators from each school in each region. CoosaHigh was the winner selected from Region 7-AA, and Armuchee High was the winner selected from Region 6-A Public.
“The Sportsmanship Award is a big deal for our community,” said Coosa High athletic director Jeff Shiflett. “Our teams have been very competitive in the athletic arenas, but this award shows our coaches, athletes and fans are doing it the right way. The award is voted on by the Region 7-AA administrators from each member school so that makes it that much more special.”
“Armuchee High School is honored to receive this awardy,” said Armuchee High athletic director Shane Arp. “Even though this award was given to Armuchee High School, it is truthfully an award that should be given to our wonderful community for creating an atmosphere of service and sportsmanship above self. We are very humbled for the recognition this award brings.”