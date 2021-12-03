Three teams got together for some early-season wrestling on Thursday night as the Armuchee Indians hosted Coosa and Mt. Zion for a tri-match, and the result was some high-intensity, hard-fought action.
Coosa came away with a 1-1 effort as they lost a close one, 42-40, in their first dual of the night against Mt. Zion as it came down to the last match. The Eagles rebounded in the final dual of the evening with a 55-23 victory over Armuchee.
Coosa head coach Chris Parker said his team's goal was to leave Thursday's tri-match with a pair of wins, but even though that didn't come to fruition, he was still proud of the fight his team showed.
"We came in tonight with a 4-5 record in duals so far this year so we were hoping to leave with two wins," said Parker. "We came really close, but we're still on the right track. Coming off the Covid year where a lot of guys didn't wrestle, we're still trying to make up a lot of time. We expect to keep improving and take a lot of wrestlers to State later this year.
"This time of the season is about continuing to drill and work fundamentals. The overall goal is to keep building a strong program from the middle school up to the high school. We're working with the middle school team in the same room with us because we want to continue to create the culture for a strong program."
Earning individual victories for the Eagles on Thursday were Darrion Johnson, Waylon Carter, Ryan Spate, Caiden Atkins, Johan Alvarez, Ivan Yoder, Antonio Cardenas, Carlos Velasquez, Kaiden Palmer, Landon Headrick and Jacob Hughes. Also making weight and earning wins by forfeit were Charlie Gomez, Gage Cole and Taylor Wilson.
In the opening match of the night, Armuchee took on Mt. Zion, and the visiting Eagles pulled away for a 45-21 win. Ridley Baker earned a win by pin for the Indians in the match, Ethan Ayers took a hard-fought minor decision and Ben Fuller and Joshua Keiner each won by forfeit.
Armuchee head coach Dustin Powell said he knew going into this season it was going to be tough with the numbers and youth of his team but they are still battling hard every time they wrestle.
"We've got a lot of young guys so we are trying to build right now," said Powell. "We've had several injuries too that hasn't helped. We've got one that will be back in a few weeks that will help. We knew we were going to be young. That's why we want to be able to get a lot of matches for these kids to continue to get experience and improve. If we keep working hard, we should be alright later on in the season when when we get to traditionals."
Both teams will be back on the mats on Saturday at separate tournaments on the road. Coosa will travel to North Murray High to compete at the Mountaineer Duals, and Armuchee is at Walton High for the Walton Duals.