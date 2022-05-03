Armuchee's Will Cooper is moving on to play at the state tournament after a low medalist performance last Thursday at area.
The sophomore Cooper shot an even-par 72 to claim the top spot at the Area 3-A Public Tournament at LaFayette Golf Course, finishing ahead of the Gordon Lee duo of Ayden Cordell and Andrew Amor who tied for second with rounds of 78.
Drew Charter earned the team title, finishing ahead of Gordon Lee by one stroke with 332. Schley County finished third with a 342 as the third team to clinch a spot at the Class A Public State Tournament.
Cooper, along with the top three boys teams from the area, will compete in the Class A Public State Tournament which will be held on May 16-17 at the Georgia Southern University course in Metter.
Drew Charter also won the girls area team title with a score of 178 followed by Gordon Lee (183) and Trion (220). Those three teams punched their ticket to the Class A Public State Tournament that will also be held on May 16-17 at Willow Lake Golf Club in Metter.
Along with Cooper several other local teams will compete at their respective state tournaments May 16-17. The Model and Coosa boys finished second and third, respectively, at the Area 3-AA Tournament at Fields Ferry in Calhoun to qualify for the Class AA state tournament at Southern Hills Country Club in Hawkinsville.
The Darlington girls and boys teams will both compete at their state tournaments as the girls were team runners-up at the Area 3-A Private Tournament at Coosa Country Club while the boys finished third as a team. The Lady Tigers will compete at state at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, and the Darlington boys will compete at state at Dogwood Golf Club in Austell.