High school runners from Greater Rome continued to prove they can be counted on as among the best in the state this past fall and the cream of the crop of the local runners have been named to the 2021 GoGo Running All-Area Cross Country Team.
Leading the All-Area field this year are pair of runners who have earned Runner of the Year honors – Coosa’s Sophia Cook and Model’s Simon Schabort.
Thanks to leading his boys and girls teams to the 2021 1A-Public State Championships, Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce has been named the GoGo Running Boys and Girls Coach of the Year.
The respective All-Area Girls and Boys Middle School Runner of the Year honors are Alishia Cook of Coosa and Max Couch of Model.
Those runners who were named to the All-Area Team will be recognized when 2021 GoGo Running All-Area Cross Country Awards Ceremony is held Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., at the Oak Hill Pavilion in a desserts only ceremony. David Matherne is the guest speaker.
Tickets for the event are $10 and those runners named to the team are free. To RSVP for the ceremony contact Karmen Stephenson at karmen@gogorunning.com.
Here is the complete 2021 GoGo Running All-Area Team:
Elise Wooddell, Rome; Carolynn Dooley, Calhoun; Tiffany Creel, Unity; Emma Lindenmayer, Rome; Sophie Thacker, Armuchee; Jessie Schroeder, Model; Kaity Hames, Gordon Central; Andrea Creel, Unity; Sydney Sutton, Model; Trista Landgren, Rockmart.
All Area Girls Runner of the Year - Sophia Cook - Coosa
All Area Girls Middle School Runner of the Year - Alishia Cook - Coosa
All Area Girls Coach of the Year - Scott Pierce – Armuchee
ALL-AREA BOYS
First Team
Simon Schabort, Model; Tucker Wright, Rome; Trace Harris, Armuchee; John Glick, Rome; Ryan Glass, Darlington; Johan Campbell, Rome; Grant Cross, Darlington.
Honorable Mention
Bo Bushnell, Rome; Sam Lindley, Armuchee; Enders Cinto, Calhoun; Eli Hutchins, Trion; Jose Lara, Gordon Central; Zach Mickler, Model; Christian Weatherby, Pepperell; Anthony Natarella, Darlington; Andy Martinez, Rome; Andrew Carey, Sonoraville,
Boys All Area Runner of the Year - Simon Schabort - Model
Boys All Area Middle School Runner of the Year - Max Couch - Model