ROCKMART — Dennis Sims returned a punt and a fumble for a touchdown as the No. 10 Rockmart Yellow Jackets were dominant in their Region 7-AA opener over Model on Thursday night, 48-14.
Cam Ferguson and quarterback JD Davis each scored a pair of touchdowns for the Jackets, who won a home game for the first time this season and extended their region winning streak to 40 going back to 2016.
Rockmart had lost home games to Cedartown and Irwin County, two top 10 teams in their respective classifications, and were off last week. Head coach Biff Parson said Thursday’s win provided a good start for the Jackets' run at a possible sixth straight region title.
“You start region play and that's when it gets serious. There were a lot of things that happened that haven't happened in a long time. We were 0-2 at home for the first time in my tenure here. So, we had to really fix some things the last two weeks and get our guys back to playing Rockmart football,” Parson said.
Rockmart (3-2, 1-0 7-AA) built a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter before Model was able to crack the scoreboard when Jake Sanders found an open Daniel Jolly on a short route and the senior weaved his way the rest of the 17 yards needed for a touchdown.
“Model's got a good team and they did some things to us that we didn't expect, but our kids were resilient. We tried to fix some stuff on the sideline, we had some really good plays on defense. A couple of picks, a scoop-and-score, a punt return for a touchdown. So when you can get those things in a ballgame that helps a lot,” Parson said.
The Jackets’ offense rolled up nearly 300 yards of offense, with Davis going 9-for-9 for 160 yards passing. The junior scored the game’s first touchdown when Tristan Anderson was hit by a Model defender and fumbled a pass from Davis, only to have the quarterback scoop up the ball and take it the 23 yards left into the end zone.
Model (3-3, 1-1) was held to less than 100 yards of total offense, with Sanders tackled five times for a loss and finishing 7-of-13 for 89 yards passing and an interception.
Sims, who had five catches for 76 yards, scored back-to-back Rockmart touchdowns while not playing receiver. The first came near the end of the first half when he sped his way 48 yards on a punt return. He then ended the opening drive of the second half by recovering a Model fumble and racing 56 yards to the end zone.
The region contest was moved to Thursday earlier this week to avoid any inclement weather brought on by Hurricane Ian and keep the athletes and fans safe.
“We just made that decision based on what we knew Tuesday of what the weather was possibly going to be and we wanted to take all the variables out of it. It was Rec Night, so we wanted those little kids to experience running through that helmet. We wanted our fans to experience a game without rain,” Parson said.
Jose Alegria was 6-of-7 on extra points, with his lone miss coming on a block by Model’s Jeremias Heard after Ferguson scored on an 11-yard run to make it 13-7 in the first quarter.
Ferguson would get his number called again to cap off Rockmart’s next possession with a 2-yard touchdown run. The drive started on Model’s 16-yard line when Blue Devil kicker Daniel Veillon was ruled down on a punt attempt by kneeling while trying to get control of a low snap.
Model kept pushing while down 48-7 in the fourth quarter and made the game just a little closer with a 54-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to Jolly with 9 minutes to go in the game. Veillon made his second of two extra points to make it 48-14.
The Region 7-AA schedule continues for both teams next Friday as Model will be back at home to face Fannin County at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium and Rockmart hosts Haralson County for the Jackets’ homecoming game.