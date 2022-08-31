There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country on Saturdays in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior running back Collins ran for 93 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns in the Eagles' 34-27 win at Faulkner last Thursday to kick off the 2022 season. His touchdown runs came on carries of 42, one and three yards.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-sophomore, started at tight end and had four catches for 37 yards with a long of 24 in the Gamecocks 42-17 win over Stephen F. Austin to open the season in the FCS Kickoff at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore got the start on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers and helped the offense rack up 107 yards on the ground and 276 through the air in a 38-27 season-opening win at home over Austin Peay on Saturday.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
Mathis had a strong day with his leg on Saturday as the junior kicker made 2-of-3 field goal attempts with the successful kicks coming from 27 and 24 yards and was also a perfect 4-for-4 on extra points in Cumberland's 34-7 home win over Point University.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
Burge, a sophomore running back, carried the ball four times for eight yards in a 34-7 home win for the Phoenix over Point University on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a sophomore, started at wide receiver and made one catch in the Knights' 42-13 loss at home in the season opener last Thursday vs. Georgetown. He also had one rushing attempt for one yard and one punt return for two yards.
NOTE: If there is a player competing in college football and we left them out, please email their name to afarrer@rn-t.com.