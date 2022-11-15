There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior running back had a huge day with 242 yards on 22 carries and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 40-0 win at Union on Saturday. His touchdown runs came on carries of 25, 19, 4 and 61 yards. For his impressive efforts, Collins was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs’ 45-19 win at Mississippi State to clinch the SEC East title and move to 10-0 on the season. He helped the offense compile 468 yards with 289 passing and 179 rushing.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker made field goals of 46 and 39 yards as well as going 7-of-7 on extra points in the Vikings’ 55-8 home win over Hendrix on Saturday. He also recorded on solo tackle on kickoff coverage, punted twice for an average of 49 yards per attempt and handled nine kickoffs for a total of 515 yards.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back had 23 yards on five carries and a touchdown in the Beavers’ 38-10 home win on Saturday against California. He also had a pass attempt in the contest.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 45-7 home win over Rice on Saturday. He helped the offense put up 495 total yards, with 377 passing and 118 rushing.
Bryson Hill, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman wide receiver had five catches for 51 yards in a 27-17 Phoenix loss at home to Bethel on Saturday. He also had three carries and returned two kickoffs for a total of 37 yards.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt senior started on the defensive line and had three total tackles (two solo, one assist) in the Hokies 24-7 loss at Duke on Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt senior defensive lineman had one solo tackle, which was a sack, in the Chanticleers’ 26-23 home win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt sophomore started at tight end and had three catches for 71 yards in the Gamecocks’ 42-17 win at home over Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heard, Pepperell
The junior started at wide receiver and had five catches for 51 yards in the Pioneers’ 38-28 win at Wagner on Saturday. He also recorded two solo tackles in the contest.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 55-7 home win over LaGrange on Saturday. He played a part in the offense totaling 555 yards, with 374 rushing and 181 passing.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker made a 24-yard field goal and was 2-for-2 on extra points in a 27-17 Phoenix loss at home against Bethel on Saturday.
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back at two solo tackles in the Redhawks’ 31-7 win at Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The sophomore wide receiver started and had two catches for 16 yards in the Knights’ 42-8 loss at Bluefield on Saturday. He also returned two kickoffs for a total of 57 yards and a long of 34 in the game.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Big Red’s 17-13 home win over Dartmouth on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker and had one solo tackle in the Fighting Scots’ 56-13 win at Oberlin on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman offensive lineman started at left tackle in the Panthers’ 55-7 loss at Huntingdon on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
The junior started at wide receiver in the Scots’ 25-22 win at Belhaven on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The graduate student senior offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks’ 30-28 loss at Valdosta State on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
The graduate student senior wide receiver participated but didn’t record any stats in the Vikings’ 55-8 win at home over Hendrix on Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights’ 10-9 loss at Troy on Saturday.